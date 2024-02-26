Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Big blow to Congress as sole MP from Jharkhand, Geeta Koda, joins BJP

In a blow to Congress, its only MP in Jharkhand Geeta Koda resigned from the party on Monday and joined the BJP in Ranchi. Geeta, the wife of former Chief Minister Madhu Koda, joined the saffron party in the presence of state party chief Babulal Marandi.

Geeta Koda is an MP from the Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat, the only seat that Congress won in 2019.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP and its allies won 12 out of the 14 seats in Jharkhand. Congress won one seat, while one seat went to its ally in the state, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

The Congress and JMM will also be contesting the parliamentary elections together this time. While seat-sharing is yet to be announced, India Today recently reported that the JMM is 7 seats, including all five ST seats in Jharkhand — Singhbhum, Lohardaga, Khunti, Dumka, and Rajmahal.

Additionally, the JMM has staked claims on Jamshedpur and Giridih, leaving only seven seats for others.

In 2019, the JMM contested four seats, Congress contested seven, RJD was allotted one, and two seats went to the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM).

The JVM has since merged with BJP and no longer exists. The seats previously allocated to JVM may accommodate the demands of other allies, with JMM and Congress expected to secure a significant share.