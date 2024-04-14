LS polls 2024: BJP presents 'Modi ki Guarantee'; One Nation, One Election, UCC among key promises

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday presented its manifesto for the upcoming general elections on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. Titled 'Modi ki Guarantee', the manifesto of the BJP is also known as the Sankalp Patra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president J P Nadda, chairman of BJP's manifesto committee Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Amit Shah, and Nirmala Sitharaman were present at the event.

The BJP manifesto comprises 14 promises and emphasises women empowerment, upliftment of youth and the poor. The manifesto targets GYAN-- Gareeb (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadaata (farmers) and Nari (women). Another key pointers include making India prosperous, strengthening international relations, and fostering the development of country's heritage.

Key pointers in the BJP manifesto include:

Will bring in One Nation, One Election and Common Electoral Roll Free ration, water, and gas connection for the poor Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to be implemented Zero electricity bill under the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity scheme 3 crore Lakhpati Didis Special focus on cervical cancer, breast cancer and osteoporosis among women Increased number of washrooms for women and the implementation of the Mahila Shakti Vandan Act Expansion of the Vande Bharat rail network, waiting list to be eradicated Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat trains to come up New airport, highways, metro and water metros to come up Gig workers, migrant workers, taxi drivers, house helps to be onboarded on the e-Shram portal Modern facilities for truck drivers on highways Ramayan Utsav to be celebrated worldwide Expansion of tourism and related facilities in Ayodhya

Besides this, the BJP has also said that it will focus on securing a permanent seat for India at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

PM Modi makes big announcements

During the event, Prime Minister Modi the saffron party's manifesto is focused on "dignity of life, quality of life, and employment through investments". He also said that the free ration scheme for the poor will continue for the next 5 years.

He added that people will continue to get medicines from the Jan Aushadhi Kendras at 80 per cent, while adding the government will expand these centres. Modi also promised that beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat will continue to get free treatment for upto Rs 5 lakh.

He also said that senior citizens above the age of 70 as well as the transgender community will be brought under the purview of Ayushman Bharat. "The biggest concern of the elderlies is how they will afford treatment for their ailments. This concern is even more serious for the middle class. BJP has now taken the 'sankalp' that every individual above 75 years of age will be brought within the purview of Ayushman Bharat Yojana," PM Modi said.

"BJP has decided to bring transgender community also under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat scheme," he said. The Prime Minister added that the central government will also start a campaign to eradicate cervical cancer among women.

The limit of the loans under the MUDRA yojana will be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh if the BJP comes into power for the third term, Modi said. The Prime Minister mentioned that three types of Vande Bharat trains-- Vande Bharat sleeper, Vande Bharat chair, and Vande Bharat metro-- will run.

The saffron party, if it comes to office for the third term, will conduct a survey for a bullet train each for north, south, east and west India, Modi noted. He further said that the BJP manifesto promises 3 crore houses and cheap pipeline gas availability for all households.

BJP's 2019 poll promises

While speaking at the event, Rajnath Singh said that the saffron party has fulfilled all the promises it made before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls for the development and public welfare.

"5 years back - in 2019 - in the 'Ghoshana Patra' that we brought with the clarion call of 'sankalpit Bharat, sashakt Bharat', we had presented the idea of India upon the completion of 75 years of its independence as well as the blueprint of the India of 2047. In line with that sentiment, we had made 'sankalp' for 5 years. I am happy to tell you that all the resolutions we made in 2019 for the development and public welfare - we successfully fulfilled them by 2024," Singh said.