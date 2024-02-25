Lok Sabha polls 2024: ECI debunks WhatsApp forward on election, result dates; calls it 'fake news'

The Election Commission (EC) of India has debunked a false message circulating on WhatsApp claiming to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The fake message, which included details such as the notification date, nomination deadline, polling date, and result day, sparked confusion among the public.

The EC confirmed on social media that no dates for the elections have been announced yet, and election schedules are announced through a press conference, not via text or WhatsApp messages. It urged the public to verify facts before forwarding such messages.

"A fake message is being shared on WhatsApp regarding schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Fact Check: The message is fake. No dates have been announced so far by ECI. Election schedule is announced by the Commission through a press conference," the poll body said on X (formerly Twitter).

A fake message is being shared on Whats app regarding schedule for #LokSabhaElections2024#FactCheck: The message is #Fake. No dates have been announced so far by #ECI.



Election Schedule is announced by the Commission through a press conference.

This comes after an internal note from Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer's office mentioning April 16 as a tentative poll date for planning purposes was misunderstood as the official election date.

After this, the Chief Electoral Officer's office said the date was mentioned only for "reference" for officials to plan activities.

"Some media queries are coming referring to a circular by @CeodelhiOffice to clarify whether April 16 is tentative poll day for Lok Sabha elections. It is clarified that this date was mentioned only for 'reference' for officials to plan activities as per Election Planner of ECI," the CEO office said on X.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is expected to announce the Lok Sabha elections 2024 schedule after March 13, according to India Today.

The EC teams are currently assessing the election preparedness of various states and addressing potential issues ahead of the elections. The teams will visit states like West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, among others, and will reportedly visit Jammu and Kashmir on March 13.

Nearly 97 crore Indians will be eligible to vote in the upcoming elections, marking a 6% increase in registered voters from 2019. Several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh, will hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the coming months.

