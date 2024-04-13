Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah claims BJP carrying out 'Operation Lotus', MLAs offered Rs 50 cr

Lok Sabha 2024: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday alleged that the BJP is trying to carry out 'Operation Lotus' in the state weeks before the Lok Sabha elections. Siddaramaiah told India Today TV's Consulting Editor Rajdeep Sardesai that the BJP is "offering Rs 50 crore" to the MLAs of the ruling Congress to change parties.

The response came after Siddaramaiah was asked about the BJP, alleging that the Congress government under him would collapse if the grand old party loses the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka.

"They have been trying to break my government for one year. Rs 50 crore was offered to our MLAs. They tried and failed," Siddaramaiah said.

When asked about the allegations come true and the Congress-headed government to fall after the elections, Siddaramaiah said: "Not possible. Our MLAs will not leave. Not a single MLA will leave our party."

Karnataka will vote in two phases of Lok Sabha elections 2024. Each phase 14 constituencies will vote, which is in the second and third phases scheduled for April 26 and May 7, respectively.

In the Phase 2 polls on April 26, the number of electors in the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies will be 7. 73 lakh persons. Bangalore North is the biggest constituency with the largest electors in the Phase 2 list. The four constituencies in the Bengaluru region -- Bangalore North, South, Central and Rural -- together account for 37. 46% of the total number of voters in the 14 segments. Increased participation of the voters in these segments will help in improving the turnout.