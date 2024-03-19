Lok Sabha polls: MNS chief Raj Thackeray may join BJP-Shinde Sena alliance, say sources

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray is likely to join the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena (led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde) alliance in the state ahead of the upcoming general polls.

Raj Thackeray on Monday will meet Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Delhi. The MNS chief is likely to demand two seats-- South Mumbai and Shirdi, India Today TV reported citing sources aware of the matter.

After reaching Delhi, Thackeray said that he was just told to be there and didn't know his schedule yet. "I don't know what my schedule is yet. I was just told to come to Delhi," Thackeray said.

Fissures in Mahayuti over seat-sharing

Meanwhile, the ruling Mahayuti alliance is yet to finalise a seat-sharing deal in the state. The alliance partners are stuck on Baramati, Madha and Satara. The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena faction led by CM Shinde, and the NCP led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale's supporters are upset as the saffron party did not announce his name from Satara in the first list of candidates from Maharashtra. BJP's Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil and NCP Ajit Pawar camp's Ramraje Nimbalkar are upset that BJP's Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar was declared a candidate.

To diffuse the tensions among its revolting leaders, the BJP sent minister Girish Mahajan to meet party workers in Madha and Satara constituencies. Mahajan held a meeting with the party workers in Satara to review the situation there.

"Everyone wants their leader to be fielded from their constituency. Hence, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had sent me to have a discussion with leaders and address their concerns," Mahajan said. He added that the next list of candidates for the state will be out soon.

Vijay Shivtare vs Sunetra Pawar in Baramati?

Baramati is another seat where the Shiv Sena and the NCP are struggling to come to a consensus. Shinde Sena leader and former minister Vijay Shivtare is vowing to fight against Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar.

Sunetra Pawar is being considered as the Lok Sabha candidate from Baramati. In the midst of the tussle over seat-sharing, CM Shinde called on Vijay Shivtare to pacify him. After a discussion with Shinde, Shivtare said he would take a final call after talking to his supporters from Purandar, his assembly seat.

Eknath Shinde on friction in Mahayuti

CM Shinde denied any fissures within the ruling alliance. He added that people will vote for the government for the development work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that it will win more than 45 seats in Maharashtra.

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra

The polling in the state will take place in 5 phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. On April 19, five constituencies-- Ramtek (SC), Nagpur (GEN), Bhandara - Gondiya (GEN), Gadchiroli - Chimur (ST) and Chandrapur (GEN)-- will go to polls.

Eight constituencies-- Buldhana (GEN), Akola (GEN), Amravati (SC), Wardha (GEN), Yavatmal - Washim (GEN), Hingoli (GEN), Nanded (GEN) and Parbhani (GEN)-- will go to polls on April 26.

11 constituencies-- Raigad (GEN), Baramati (GEN), Osmanabad (SC), Latur (SC), Solapur (GEN), Madha (GEN), Sangli (GEN), Satara (GEN), Ratnagiri - Sindhudurg (GEN), Kolhapur (GEN) and Hatkanangle (GEN)-- will go to polls on May 7.

On May 13, 11 constituencies-- Nandurbar (ST), Jalgaon (GEN), Raver (GEN), Jalna (GEN), Aurangabad (GEN), Maval (GEN), Pune (GEN), Shirur (GEN), Ahmednagar (GEN), Shirdi (SC) and Beed (GEN)-- will vote.

In the final phase on May 20, 13 constituencies-- Dhule (GEN), Dindori (ST), Nashik (GEN), Palghar (ST), Bhiwandi (GEN), Kalyan (GEN), Thane (GEN), Mumbai North (GEN), Mumbai North - West (GEN), Mumbai North - East (GEN), Mumbai North - Central (GEN), Mumbai South - Central (GEN) and Mumbai South (GEN)-- will go to polls.