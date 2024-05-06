Lok Sabha election 2024: Full list of 93 seats voting in Phase 3; Dimple Yadav, Amit Shah, Supriya Sule among candidates to watch

Lok Sabha election phase 3: Elections for the third phase of the ongoing general polls in India will take place on May 7. In this phase, voting will take place across 93 constituencies in 12 states and/or union territories.

In this phase, elections will be held across 4 seats in Assam, 5 seats in Bihar, 7 seats in Chhattisgarh, 2 seats in Goa, 25 seats in Gujarat, 14 seats in Karnataka, 8 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 11 seats in Maharashtra, 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 4 seats in West Bengal, 2 seats in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu along with one seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Voting will not take place in Gujarat's Surat as BJP's Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed, leading to the BJP's first electoral victory in this contest. Dalal was elected unopposed after Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani's nomination was rejected due to forged signatures and other candidates withdrew their nominations.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 3 constituencies

State/UT No. of seats Constituencies Assam 4 Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati Bihar 5 Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria Goa 2 North Goa, South Goa Gujarat 25 Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Janmagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bardoli, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Valsad Karnataka 14 Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, Shimoga Madhya Pradesh 8 Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Betul Maharashtra 11 Raigad, Baramati, Osmanabad, Latur (SC), Solapur (SC), Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle Uttar Pradesh 10 Sambhal, Hathras, Mainpuri, Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, Bareilly West Bengal 4 Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Murshidabad Chhattisgarh 7 Sarguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur Dadra & Nagar Haveli 2 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Daman & Diu 2 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 3 constituencies, candidates to watch

During this phase, the constituencies to watch out for will be Gandhinagar, Porbandar, Rajkot, Baramati, Mainpuri, Vidisha, Guna, Rajgarh, Haveri, and Dharwad. In Gandhinagar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will contest against Congress' Sonal Patel to seek a re-election as MP.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will fight his debut election from Porbandar against Congress' Lalit Vasoya. In Rajkot, Union minister Parshottam Singh Rupala's road to election as MP seems rocky due to his controversial remarks about the Kshatriya and Rajput communities.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife and sitting MP Dimple Yadav will contest from Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, the party stronghold, in hopes to retain the seat against BJP's Jaiveer Singh. Furthermore, Maharashtra's Baramati is set to witness a Pawar vs Pawar fight as the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded Sunetra Pawar whereas the Sharad Pawar-led NCP has hedged its bets to retain the seat on three-time MP Supriya Sule.

Moving to Madhya Pradesh, former CM and 'Mama' Shivraj Singh Chouhan is hoping to win his first Lok Sabha election in more than two decades from Vidisha. The seat has been a BJP stronghold as it was held by Chouhan himself in 2004, late Sushma Swaraj in 2009 and 2014, and Ramakant Bhargava in 2019.

In Rajgarh, Congress veteran and former CM Digvijaya Singh is fighting his last election against BJP's Rodmal Nagar. In Karnataka, Haveri and Dharwad are the seats to watch. While former CM Basavaraj Bommai is contesting from Haveri, Union minister Prahlad Joshi is contesting from Dharwad.