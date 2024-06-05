Lok Sabha results 2024: From Nitin Gadkari to Smriti Irani, list of ministers who won or lost

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fielded several Union Ministers for the 2024 elections. While many emerged victorious and returned to Parliament, some notable figures faced defeat.

Among the winners, Nitin Gadkari secured the Nagpur seat with a substantial margin, and Anurag Thakur triumphed in Hamirpur for the fifth consecutive time. Other significant victories included Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Jodhpur, and Amit Shah in Gandhinagar.

However, some prominent ministers did not fare as well. Smriti Irani, a high-profile candidate, failed to retain Amethi. Rajeev Chandrasekhar was defeated in Thiruvananthapuram, Arjun Munda lost in Khunti, Mahendra Nath Pandey was defeated by the Samajwadi Party’s Birendra Singh in Chandauli, and Ajay Mishra Teni lost in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Ministers Who Won

Nagpur: Nitin Gadkari won with 655,027 votes, defeating Congress candidate Vikas Thakre.

Hamirpur: Anurag Thakur secured his fifth consecutive win with 607,068 votes against Congress's Satpal Raizada.

Secunderabad: G Kishan Reddy retained his seat with a margin of over 49,000 votes, defeating Congress's Danam Nagender.

Guna: Jyotiraditya Scindia won against Congress candidate Rao Yadvendra Singh.

Begusarai: Giriraj Singh retained his seat with a reduced margin, defeating the Left's Abdhesh Kumar Roy.

Dibrugarh: Sarbananda Sonowal won by 279,000 votes against Assam Jatiya Parishad's Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

Rajkot: Parshottam Rupala won despite protests, defeating Congress's Paresh Dhanani.

Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg: Narayan Rane won his debut election, defeating Vinayak Raut.

Ujiyarpur: Nityanand Rai won against RJD's Alok Mehta.

Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar: Ajay Bhatt defeated Congress's Prakash Joshi.

Alwar: Bhupender Yadav won his first Lok Sabha election against Congress's Lalit Yadav.

Arunachal West: Kiren Rijiju secured a win over Congress's Nabam Tuki.

Porbandar: Mansukh Mandaviya won by a comfortable margin against Congress's Arjun Modhwadia.

Sambalpur: Dharmendra Pradhan won against BJD's Pranab Prakash Das.

Dharwad: Pralhad Joshi defeated Congress's Vinod Asooti.

Bangalore North: Shobha Karandlaje won against Congress's M.V. Rajeev Gowda.

Lucknow: Rajnath Singh won his third consecutive term against Samajwadi Party's Ravidas Mehrotra.

Gandhinagar: Amit Shah secured a landslide victory, defeating Congress's Sonal Patel.

Mumbai North: Piyush Goyal defeated Congress's Bhushan Patil.

Ministers Who Lost