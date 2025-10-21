Lokpal wants 7 high-end BMW cars worth Rs 70 lakh each; floats tender, calls for training of drivers

The Lokpal of India has invited open tenders for high-end luxury cars for its members. The Lokpal, established to investigate allegations of corruption against public functionaries, seeks to acquire seven high-end BMW cars worth nearly Rs 70 lakh each, said a report.

According to a report by CNN-NEWS18 that has access to the copy of the tender document issued on October 16, the Lokpal wants the cars delivered to its office in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj Institutional Area. The body wants the cars preferably within two weeks but not later than 30 days from the date of issuing of the supply order, the report added.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“The Lokpal of India invites open tenders from reputed Agencies for supply of seven BMW 3 Series 330 Li Cars to the Lokpal of India," stated the document, specifying the model required as Sport (Long Wheelbase) and the colour to be white.

The on-road price of the car is around Rs 70 lakh, which would make the total cost around Rs 5 crore.

The report stated that the selected vendor or firm will also need to conduct a comprehensive practical and theoretical training programme for the drivers and other designated staff members of the Lokpal to ensure safe and optimal operation of the BMWs. The training would be conducted for a minimum of seven days and concluded within 15 days from the date of the delivery of the vehicles.

Advertisement

The Lokpal body currently includes seven members, including the chairperson.

The body of the Lokpal consists of a chairperson and eight members out of whom four are judicial members. The chairperson and the members are appointed by the President of India to hold office for a term of five years from the date on which they enter office or until they attain the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.

The salary, allowances and other conditions of service of the chairperson are the same as that of the Chief Justice of India, while that of the members are the same as that of a judge of the Supreme Court.

The Lokpal has two main branches in the form of Administrative Wing and Judicial Wing to discharge the functions assigned to it by the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.