'Look at Irony Rahul Gandhi!': Prashant Kishor's party Jan Suraaj debunks claims of him joining BJP as national spokesperson, calls it 'fake'

A viral screenshot claiming the BJP appointed poll strategist Prashant Kishor as their national spokesperson has been debunked by Kishor's party, Jan Suraaj, labeling it as fake.

Jan Suraaj has also accused Congress leader Jairam Ramesh of sharing the fake image. The party shared a screenshot on its official X handle, which they claimed shows that the document was circulated by the senior Congress leader on WhatsApp.

"Look at the irony! @INCIndia @RahulGandhi You all talk about fake news and claim to be the victims. Now see yourself how the head of Communications of Congress Party, @Jairam_Ramesh , apparently a senior leader, is personally circulating a fake document. @delhipolice," Jan Suraaj wrote in a post on X.

The image on a BJP letterhead claims that party president JP Nadda has appointed Prashant Kishor as the national spokesperson. This image went viral on social media platforms like X and Facebook after Kishor predicted a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP in a recent interview on Tuesday.

Prashant Kishor, who had worked with PM Modi and the BJP during the 2014 elections, predicted that the BJP might match or surpass its 2019 tally of 303 seats in this elections. He praised the party for changing the election goal from just securing a majority to aiming for 370 seats in the Lok Sabha.

"From the day PM (Narendra) Modi claimed that the BJP would secure 370 seats and the NDA would surpass the 400 mark, I said this was not possible. This is all sloganeering to boost workers' morale. It is impossible for the BJP to get 370 seats, but it is also certain that the party will not fall below the 270 mark. I believe the BJP will manage to secure the same number of seats as it did in the previous Lok Sabha elections, which is 303 seats, or perhaps a little more," Kishor said.