‘Look itself in the mirror’: BJP’s Nishikant Dubey tears into Pakistan at UNGA for child rights violations

Pakistan has attempted to divert attention from the abuses against children, and India strongly condemns it, said BJP leader Nishikant Dubey at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He slammed Pakistan for violating the agenda of the United Nations on Children and Armed Conflict by carrying out attacks in Afghanistan and India targeting schools and students.

Speaking at a session on the promotion and protection of children's rights, Dubey thanked member nations for recognising India's efforts through initiatives such as the child helpline and measures to combat child trafficking.

Dubey described Pakistan as one of the worst violators of the UN's Children and Armed Conflict agenda and highlighted serious issues within Pakistan.

"We strongly condemn Pakistan's attempt to divert the world's attention from the grave abuses against children within their borders, as evidenced by the Secretary-General's report on CAC 2025, as well as ongoing cross-border terrorism…Pakistan must look at itself in the mirror, stop preaching on this platform, act to protect children within its borders, and stop targeting women and children within its borders," Dubey said.

Leading a parliamentary delegation at the UNGA, Dubey said many Afghan children have been harmed or killed due to cross-border attacks and airstrikes by Pakistan's military near the Afghanistan border.

He also criticised the Pakistani army for firing at Indian border villages in May 2025, resulting in deaths and injuries to innocent people.

Dubey called Pakistan's statements at international forums hypocritical given these actions.

He mentioned that during Operation Sindoor, India conducted strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing several terrorists.