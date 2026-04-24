LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, April 24: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Even though US President Donald Trump indicated that the talks between Iran and the US could restart by Friday, uncertainty around the US-Iran peace talks persist. The Strait of Hormuz also continues to remain blocked, which has led to persisting concerns about the pricing of LPG, PNG and CNG.

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The developments are important for India, which imports more than 40 per cent of its crude oil and 90 per cent of its LPG from West Asian countries. The supply situation has already had an impact on prices and consumption, with the government also taking steps to protect household supplies and accelerate a shift towards piped natural gas.

In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was recently increased by Rs 195.50 to Rs 2,078.50. The increase in commercial LPG prices from April 1 has been linked to a 44 per cent rise in the Saudi Contract Price, which went up from $542 per tonne in March to $780 per tonne in April.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on April 24

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Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Kolkata 939 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on April 24

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,078.50 Kolkata 2,208 Mumbai 2,031 Chennai 2,246.50 Bengaluru 2,161 Hyderabad 2,320

CNG prices across major cities on April 24

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Kolkata 93.50 Mumbai 80.50 Chennai 91.50 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97

PNG prices across major cities on April 24

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Kolkata 50 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51

The conflict in West Asia has also affected LPG consumption in India. Official data showed a 13 per cent decline in March because of supply disruptions. Consumption stood at 2.379 million tonnes, down 12.8 per cent from the same period last year. With supplies from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates disrupted, the government has reduced LPG supplies to commercial users such as hotels and industries in order to prioritise cooking gas availability for households.

Data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the Oil Ministry showed that LPG sales to domestic households fell 8.1 per cent in March to 2.219 million tonnes. Sales to non-domestic users dropped by nearly 48 per cent during the same period.

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To address the shortfall, the government has directed refineries to shift feedstock away from petrochemical production to increase LPG output. At the same time, it has accelerated efforts to move more users to piped natural gas, which is being presented as a more convenient alternative and whose supplies have not been severely affected.

More than 5.01 lakh new PNG connections have been gasified since March, while over 5.68 lakh consumers have registered for fresh connections. LPG users within reach of a PNG connection have been asked to shift, and approvals for laying pipelines that supply gas directly to burner tips have been expedited. Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that since March 2026, more than 5.01 lakh PNG connections have been gasified and over 5.68 lakh customers have registered for new connections. Till April 19, around 39,400 PNG consumers had surrendered their LPG connections.

Natural gas supply has also been prioritised for city gas distribution networks. Full allocation has been made to domestic PNG and transport CNG segments, while supplies to fertiliser plants and industries have been increased. City gas firms including Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, GAIL Gas Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd have been told to prioritise PNG connections for commercial users.

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Regulatory support has also been strengthened through faster approvals and new pipeline rules, while the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board has extended a nationwide PNG expansion drive until June 30. With uncertainty continuing over the talks and the situation around Hormuz, concerns remain over LPG, PNG and CNG pricing, even as the government focuses on protecting domestic supply and speeding up the shift to piped gas.

