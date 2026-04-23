LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, April 23: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, other major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Uncertainty over the US-Iran peace talks, and the continued blockade of Hormuz has raised concerns about the pricing of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and piped natural gas (PNG), especially for countries that import a large share of their energy. Even so, Donald Trump has suggested that talks between Iran and the US could restart as early as Friday.

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The peace talks and the desired outcomes are significant for countries like India that imports over 40 per cent of its crude oil and 90 per cent of its LPG from West Asian countries. Recently, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi increased by Rs 195.50 to Rs 2,078.50. The rise in commercial LPG prices from April 1 is linked to a 44 per cent increase in the Saudi Contract Price, which climbed from $542 per tonne in March to $780 per tonne in April.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on April 23

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Kolkata 939 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on April 23

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,078.50 Kolkata 2,208 Mumbai 2,031 Chennai 2,246.50 Bengaluru 2,161 Hyderabad 2,320

CNG prices across major cities on April 23

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Kolkata 93.50 Mumbai 80.50 Chennai 91.50 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97

PNG prices across major cities on April 23

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Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Kolkata 50 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51

The conflict in West Asia has affected LPG consumption in India, with official data showing a 13 per cent decline in March due to supply disruptions. Consumption amounted to 2.379 million tonnes, a 12.8 per cent decrease compared to the same period last year. With supply disruptions from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the Indian government has reduced LPG supplies to commercial users such as hotels and industries to prioritise cooking gas availability for households.

Data from the Oil Ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) indicates that LPG sales to domestic households decreased by 8.1 per cent in March to 2.219 million tonnes, while sales to non-domestic users dropped nearly 48 per cent.

To address the shortfall, the government has directed refineries to shift feedstock from petrochemical production to boost LPG output.

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Meanwhile, India has also accelerated its shift to piped natural gas, with more than 5.01 lakh new PNG connections gasified since March and over 5.68 lakh consumers registering for fresh connections. The government is encouraging households and industries to move to piped natural gas, a more convenient alternative whose supplies have not been severely impacted.

LPG users within reach of a PNG connection have been asked to shift, while orders have been issued for expediting approvals for laying pipelines that supply gas directly to burner tips. Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, reported that since March 2026, more than 5.01 lakh PNG connections have been gasified, and over 5.68 lakh customers have registered for new connections. Till April 19, about 39,400 PNG consumers have surrendered their LPG connections.

Natural gas supply has been prioritised for city gas distribution networks, with full allocation to domestic PNG and transport CNG segments and increased supplies to fertiliser plants and industries. City gas firms such as Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, GAIL Gas Ltd, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd have been directed to prioritise PNG connections for commercial users, while regulatory support has been strengthened through faster approvals and new pipeline rules. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board has extended a nationwide PNG expansion drive until June 30.