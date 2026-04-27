LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, April 27: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG pricing remain in focus as uncertainty continues as US President Donald Trump called off the peace talks in Islamabad. He said Iran must call them if they want to hold peace talks. Meanwhile, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues. This is of particular significance for India, which imports more than 40 per cent of its crude oil and 90 per cent of its LPG from West Asian countries.

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The supply situation has already affected prices and consumption, while the government has moved to protect household supplies and speed up the shift towards piped natural gas. In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was recently raised by Rs 195.50 to Rs 2,078.50. The increase from April 1 has been linked to a 44 per cent rise in the Saudi Contract Price, which climbed from $542 per tonne in March to $780 per tonne in April.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on April 27

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on April 27

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,078.50 Bengaluru 2,161 Hyderabad 2,320.50 Mumbai 2,031.50 Chennai 2,246.50 Kolkata 2,208.50

CNG prices across major cities on April 27

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 80.50 Chennai 91.50 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on April 27

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

The conflict in West Asia has also affected LPG consumption in India. Official data showed a 13 per cent decline in March because of supply disruptions. Consumption stood at 2.379 million tonnes, down 12.8 per cent from the same period last year. With supplies from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates disrupted, the government reduced LPG supplies to commercial users such as hotels and industries to prioritise cooking gas availability for households.

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Data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the Oil Ministry showed that LPG sales to domestic households fell 8.1 per cent in March to 2.219 million tonnes. Sales to non-domestic users dropped by nearly 48 per cent during the same period.

To address the shortfall, the government has directed refineries to shift feedstock away from petrochemical production to increase LPG output. At the same time, it has accelerated efforts to move more users to PNG, which is being promoted as a more convenient alternative and whose supplies have not been severely affected.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said that they had busted multiple illegal LPG refilling and black-marketing rackets operating across several parts of the city and arrested 16 people. Acting on specific inputs, coordinated raids were carried out in Mangolpuri, Jahangirpuri, Palam and Dwarka over the past week, exposing what police described as a large-scale network involved in unauthorised storage, refilling and sale of domestic LPG cylinders at inflated prices.

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A total of 241 cylinders were seized, police said. In the northern parts of the city, five people were apprehended and 104 cylinders were recovered during raids in Mangolpuri and Jahangirpuri. The team also seized four vehicles, refilling equipment, weighing machines and pipes used for illegal gas transfer.

At the same time, in southwest Delhi, another team arrested 11 accused and recovered 137 LPG cylinders from multiple locations in Dwarka and Palam. Ten vehicles, including tempos, motorcycles and bicycles, along with weighing scales and equipment used for decanting gas, were seized.

Investigation showed that the accused procured LPG cylinders from authorised agencies but diverted them instead of completing deliveries. They then stored the cylinders illegally and used makeshift equipment to refill gas into empty cylinders before selling them in the open market for profit. Police said the operations posed serious safety risks because illegal refilling was being carried out in densely populated residential areas without adherence to safety norms. Separate cases have been registered, and further investigation is under way to identify the wider network.

