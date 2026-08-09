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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 9: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 9: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Government data shows imports account for around 66% of the country's LPG consumption. Earlier this year, the government diverted petrochemical feedstocks from industry to households using LPG as cooking fuel after supply disruptions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 9, 2026 9:45 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 9: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesIndia plans to source up to a quarter of its liquefied petroleum gas imports from the United States.

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over the pricing of LPG, CNG and PNG continue despite retail rates remaining unchanged for more than a month, with uncertainty over the US-Iran situation and continued under-recoveries on domestic LPG cylinders keeping the issue in focus.

Commercial LPG prices for hotels, restaurants and other establishments were, however, cut by ₹192 per 19-kg cylinder over the weekend. Adding to that, Indian Oil Corporation Chairman AS Sahney said oil marketing companies continue to face an under-recovery of ₹503 on every 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder, as the current retail price remains below cost.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 9

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 9

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,738

Bengaluru

2,821

Hyderabad

2,985

Mumbai

2,691.50

Chennai

2,906

Kolkata

2,872.50

Jaipur

2,765.50

Noida

2,738

Gurugram

2,755

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Chandigarh

2,760

CNG prices across major cities on August 9

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

 109

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 99.50

Jaipur

96.50

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 9

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

The geopolitical situation also remains uncertain. US President Donald Trump has said talks with Iran are underway, while Iran has denied that any negotiations are taking place. Reports have also suggested that a proposed agreement between Iran and Oman could give Tehran control over incoming traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. A new report added that Tehran could bar US and Israel ships from passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Against this backdrop, India plans to source up to a quarter of its liquefied petroleum gas imports from the United States by 2027 to reduce its dependence on the Middle East, minimise supply disruptions and support efforts to secure a trade deal with Washington.

DON'T MISS | 'Perimeters of a deal have been agreed to': Trump says he cancelled planned Iran strike

India, the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, sourced about 90% of its 21.85 million metric tonnes of LPG imports from the Middle East in 2025. Government data shows imports account for around 66% of the country's LPG consumption. Earlier this year, the government diverted petrochemical feedstocks from industry to households using LPG as cooking fuel after supply disruptions.

Meanwhile, LPG sales in India have declined 17.4% to 2.37 million tonnes. Industry officials attributed the fall mainly to a shift towards piped natural gas following the West Asia crisis. LPG consumption has been falling since the crisis began, prompting restrictions on usage by hotels and restaurants.

Although those curbs were lifted last month, LPG consumption in July remained lower than a year earlier, keeping attention on the outlook for LPG, CNG and PNG prices.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 9, 2026 9:45 AM IST
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