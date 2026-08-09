LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 9: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 9
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 9
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,738
|
Bengaluru
|
2,821
|
Hyderabad
|
2,985
|
Mumbai
|
2,691.50
|
Chennai
|
2,906
|
Kolkata
|
2,872.50
|
Jaipur
|
2,765.50
|
Noida
|
2,738
|
Gurugram
|
2,755
|
Chandigarh
|
2,760
CNG prices across major cities on August 9
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
83.09
|
Bengaluru
|
97
|
Hyderabad
|
109
|
Mumbai
|
86
|
Chennai
|
97
|
Kolkata
|
99.50
|
Jaipur
|
96.50
|
Noida
|
91.70
|
Gurugram
|
88.12
|
Chandigarh
|
99.90
PNG prices across major cities on August 9
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
51
|
Mumbai
|
51.50
|
Chennai
|
50
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
49.50
|
Noida
|
49.45
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
54.70
The geopolitical situation also remains uncertain. US President Donald Trump has said talks with Iran are underway, while Iran has denied that any negotiations are taking place. Reports have also suggested that a proposed agreement between Iran and Oman could give Tehran control over incoming traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. A new report added that Tehran could bar US and Israel ships from passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
Against this backdrop, India plans to source up to a quarter of its liquefied petroleum gas imports from the United States by 2027 to reduce its dependence on the Middle East, minimise supply disruptions and support efforts to secure a trade deal with Washington.
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India, the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, sourced about 90% of its 21.85 million metric tonnes of LPG imports from the Middle East in 2025. Government data shows imports account for around 66% of the country's LPG consumption. Earlier this year, the government diverted petrochemical feedstocks from industry to households using LPG as cooking fuel after supply disruptions.
Meanwhile, LPG sales in India have declined 17.4% to 2.37 million tonnes. Industry officials attributed the fall mainly to a shift towards piped natural gas following the West Asia crisis. LPG consumption has been falling since the crisis began, prompting restrictions on usage by hotels and restaurants.
Although those curbs were lifted last month, LPG consumption in July remained lower than a year earlier, keeping attention on the outlook for LPG, CNG and PNG prices.