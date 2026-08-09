LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 9: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 9

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 9

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,738 Bengaluru 2,821 Hyderabad 2,985 Mumbai 2,691.50 Chennai 2,906 Kolkata 2,872.50 Jaipur 2,765.50 Noida 2,738 Gurugram 2,755 Advertisement Chandigarh 2,760

CNG prices across major cities on August 9

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 99.50 Jaipur 96.50 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 9

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

The geopolitical situation also remains uncertain. US President Donald Trump has said talks with Iran are underway, while Iran has denied that any negotiations are taking place. Reports have also suggested that a proposed agreement between Iran and Oman could give Tehran control over incoming traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. A new report added that Tehran could bar US and Israel ships from passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Against this backdrop, India plans to source up to a quarter of its liquefied petroleum gas imports from the United States by 2027 to reduce its dependence on the Middle East, minimise supply disruptions and support efforts to secure a trade deal with Washington.

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India, the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, sourced about 90% of its 21.85 million metric tonnes of LPG imports from the Middle East in 2025. Government data shows imports account for around 66% of the country's LPG consumption. Earlier this year, the government diverted petrochemical feedstocks from industry to households using LPG as cooking fuel after supply disruptions.

Meanwhile, LPG sales in India have declined 17.4% to 2.37 million tonnes. Industry officials attributed the fall mainly to a shift towards piped natural gas following the West Asia crisis. LPG consumption has been falling since the crisis began, prompting restrictions on usage by hotels and restaurants.

Although those curbs were lifted last month, LPG consumption in July remained lower than a year earlier, keeping attention on the outlook for LPG, CNG and PNG prices.