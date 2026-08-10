LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 10: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, other cities

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 10
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 10
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,738
|
Bengaluru
|
2,821
|
Hyderabad
|
2,985
|
Mumbai
|
2,691.50
|
Chennai
|
2,906
|
Kolkata
|
2,872.50
|
Jaipur
|
2,765.50
|
Noida
|
2,738
|
Gurugram
|
2,755
|
Chandigarh
|
2,760
CNG prices across major cities on August 10
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
83.09
|
Bengaluru
|
97
|
Hyderabad
|
109
|
Mumbai
|
86
|
Chennai
|
97
|
Kolkata
|
99.50
|
Jaipur
|
96.50
|
Noida
|
91.70
|
Gurugram
|
88.12
|
Chandigarh
|
99.90
PNG prices across major cities on August 10
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
51
|
Mumbai
|
51.50
|
Chennai
|
50
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
49.50
|
Noida
|
49.45
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
54.70
The geopolitical situation remains uncertain. While the US and Iran are not directly engaged in talks, a proposed agreement between Iran and Oman is nearing completion that could give Tehran control over incoming traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has laid down conditions for the US to reopen the strait.
In this context, India plans to source up to a quarter of its liquefied petroleum gas imports from the United States by 2027 to reduce dependence on the Middle East, minimise supply disruptions and support efforts to secure a trade deal with Washington.
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Meanwhile, LPG sales in India have declined 17.4% to 2.37 million tonnes. Industry officials attributed the fall mainly to a shift towards piped natural gas following the West Asia crisis. LPG consumption has been falling since the crisis began, prompting restrictions on usage by hotels and restaurants.