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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 10: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 10: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: While the US and Iran are not directly engaged in talks, a proposed agreement between Iran and Oman is nearing completion that could give Tehran control over incoming traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 10, 2026 7:52 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 10: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Check latest rates across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: LPG, CNG and PNG pricing concerns remain in focus even though retail rates have stayed unchanged for more than a month. Continued under-recoveries on domestic LPG cylinders and uncertainty over the US-Iran situation are keeping the issue alive. Recent developments have also highlighted supply risks linked to the Middle East and their possible impact on India's fuel sourcing plans.

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While commercial LPG prices for hotels, restaurants and other establishments were cut by ₹192 per 19-kg cylinder earlier this month, domestic LPG continues to be sold below cost. Indian Oil Corporation Chairman AS Sahney said oil marketing companies are still facing an under-recovery of ₹503 on every 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder.

MUST READ | Govt may charge LPG, natural gas users to fund $42 billion strategic fuel reserve: Report 

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 10

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

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951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 10

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,738

Bengaluru

2,821

Hyderabad

2,985

Mumbai

2,691.50

Chennai

2,906

Kolkata

2,872.50

Jaipur

2,765.50

Noida

2,738

Gurugram

2,755

Chandigarh

2,760

CNG prices across major cities on August 10

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

 109

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 99.50

Jaipur

96.50

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 10

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

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 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

The geopolitical situation remains uncertain. While the US and Iran are not directly engaged in talks, a proposed agreement between Iran and Oman is nearing completion that could give Tehran control over incoming traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has laid down conditions for the US to reopen the strait.

In this context, India plans to source up to a quarter of its liquefied petroleum gas imports from the United States by 2027 to reduce dependence on the Middle East, minimise supply disruptions and support efforts to secure a trade deal with Washington.

DON'T MISS | LPG users, here's why you shouldn't miss the August 16 e-KYC deadline

Meanwhile, LPG sales in India have declined 17.4% to 2.37 million tonnes. Industry officials attributed the fall mainly to a shift towards piped natural gas following the West Asia crisis. LPG consumption has been falling since the crisis began, prompting restrictions on usage by hotels and restaurants.

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Published on: Aug 10, 2026 7:52 AM IST
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