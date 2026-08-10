LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 10: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, other cities

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 10

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh Advertisement 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 10

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,738 Bengaluru 2,821 Hyderabad 2,985 Mumbai 2,691.50 Chennai 2,906 Kolkata 2,872.50 Jaipur 2,765.50 Noida 2,738 Gurugram 2,755 Chandigarh 2,760

CNG prices across major cities on August 10

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 99.50 Jaipur 96.50 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 10

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi Advertisement 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

The geopolitical situation remains uncertain. While the US and Iran are not directly engaged in talks, a proposed agreement between Iran and Oman is nearing completion that could give Tehran control over incoming traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has laid down conditions for the US to reopen the strait.

In this context, India plans to source up to a quarter of its liquefied petroleum gas imports from the United States by 2027 to reduce dependence on the Middle East, minimise supply disruptions and support efforts to secure a trade deal with Washington.

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Meanwhile, LPG sales in India have declined 17.4% to 2.37 million tonnes. Industry officials attributed the fall mainly to a shift towards piped natural gas following the West Asia crisis. LPG consumption has been falling since the crisis began, prompting restrictions on usage by hotels and restaurants.