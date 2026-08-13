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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 13: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 13: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Junior oil minister Suresh Gopi said the government compensates fuel retailers for losses on the sale of cooking gas to households at below-market rates, but the payments come with a lag.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 8:35 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 13: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on August 13: Check latest rates across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: While prices of CNG, PNG and LPG haven’t changed for more than a month – commercial LPG prices were cut at the beginning of this month – concerns persist about a possible price hike because of the uncertainties due to the West Asia war. India wants to secure its supplies and to maintain a consistent pipeline and hence is looking to source up to a quarter of its liquefied petroleum gas imports from the United States by 2027. This would reduce dependence on West Asia and minimise supply disruptions.

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Meanwhile, LPG sales in India have fallen 17.4% to 2.37 million tonnes. Industry officials have linked the decline mainly to a shift towards piped natural gas after the West Asia crisis, while the broader geopolitical situation has remained unsettled.

MUST READ | Govt may charge LPG, natural gas users to fund $42 billion strategic fuel reserve: Report 

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 13

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 13

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

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Delhi

2,738

Bengaluru

2,821

Hyderabad

2,985

Mumbai

2,691.50

Chennai

2,906

Kolkata

2,872.50

Jaipur

2,765.50

Noida

2,738

Gurugram

2,755

Chandigarh

2,760

CNG prices across major cities on August 13

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

 109

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 99.50

Jaipur

96.50

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 13

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

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Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

Even as the supply costs have remained high, domestic LPG continues to be sold below cost. Junior oil minister Suresh Gopi said the revenue loss of state fuel retailers on the sale of LPG, used mainly as cooking fuel, was ₹188 per 14.2-kg cylinder in August.

In a written reply to lawmakers, Gopi said Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp have been selling a household cooking gas cylinder at ₹942 in Delhi since June 2026. He said the government compensates fuel retailers for losses on the sale of cooking gas to households at below-market rates, but the payments come with a lag.

DON'T MISS | LPG users, here's why you shouldn't miss the August 16 e-KYC deadline

The government paid a subsidy of ₹30,000 crore towards clearing some dues for 2025/26 and 2026/27. Even after that payment, pending LPG dues to state retailers stood at more than ₹59,000 crore as of July 31, he added.

Meanwhile, the United States and Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis reported separate attacks on shipping on Tuesday as prospects for ending the Iran war appeared to dim. Tehran said the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed unless Washington accepted its conditions. The attacks took place in the Gulf of Oman leading to the strait and at the entrance to the Red Sea, both of them vital chokepoints for global oil supplies. The war showed no sign of ending despite repeated assertions by US President Donald Trump that a deal was imminent.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 13, 2026 8:35 AM IST
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