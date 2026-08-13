Top stocks in news: Apollo Hospitals, Jio Financial, IRCTC, UltraTech, GMR, Lenskart, TMCV

Corporate actions today: Shares of Power Grid, Godrej Consumer, Prestige Estates Projects, Antony Waste Handling, Bharat Electronics, Century Enka, Dhunseri Investments, Metal Coatings, Neogen Chemicals, RailTel Corporation, Ramco Cements Ramco Industries, Sodhani Capital, South Indian Bank, Sumedha Fiscal, Tirupati Foam, Usha Martin, Visaka Industries shall trade ex-dividend today.

UltraTech Cement: Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation is likely to sell 17 lakh shares, representing a 0.6 per cent equity stake, in UltraTech Cement through a block deal. The block deal is estimated at around Rs 1,909 crore, with a floor price of Rs 11,481 per share, suggest some media reports, citing sources.

Advertisement

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: The leading hospital chain player reported 38.4 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 610.4 crore, while revenue surged 20.6 per cent YoY to Rs 7,043.5 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA jumped 28.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,092 crore, while margins came in at 15.5 per cent for the quarter.

Tata Motors CV: The commercial vehicle maker reported an 83.2 per cent YoY surge in net profit to Rs 2,560 crore, while revenue jumped 19.3 per cent YoY to Rs 20,667 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026. EBITDA increased 8.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,640 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving to 15.83 per cent during the quarter.

Advertisement

Jio Financial Services: The financial services major and Bank of America Corporation (BofA) have signed a definitive agreement under which BofA will acquire up to a 49.9 per cent interest as a joint venture partner in JFSL's wholly owned NBFC lending subsidiary, Jio Credit, through a preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants via Rs 18,268 crore investment.

GMR Airports: The airports management player returned to profitability with a net profit of Rs 91 crore, while revenue grew 23.7 per cent YoY to Rs 3,964 crore in the first quarter of ongoing fiscal year. EBITDA rose 24 per cent YoY to Rs 1,447 crore, with the EBITDA margin expanding to 36.5 per cent for the quarter.

IRCTC: The state-run railway ticketing player a marginal 0.2 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 330 crore, while revenue increased 18.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,369.5 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026. EBITDA fell 2.7 per cent YoY to Rs 386.7 crore, with the EBITDA margin declining to 28.2 per cent.

Lenskart Solutions: The eyewear retailer posted a sharp 269.2 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 221.8 crore, while revenue climbed 43.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,714.2 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA surged 75.1 per cent YoY to Rs 588.5 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 21.7 per cent during the quarter.

Advertisement

Petronet LNG: The LNG importer reported a 15.4 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 1,113 crore, while revenue fell 41.2 per cent YoY to Rs 5,554.1 crore in the April-June 2026 period. EBITDA declined 17.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,532 crore, although the EBITDA margin improved to 27.6 per cent for the quarter.

Astral: The pipes and building materials maker posted a 51.8 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 120.2 crore, while revenue climbed 15.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,578 crore for the Q1FY27. EBITDA increased 23 per cent YoY to Rs 231 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving to 14.7 per cent during the quarter.

Sun TV Network: The broadcaster reported a 16.95 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 618.8 crore, while revenue grew 13 per cent YoY to Rs 1,457.9 crore in the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA rose 18.7 per cent YoY to Rs 735.3 crore, with the EBITDA margin expanding to 50.44 per cent for the quarter.

Gujarat Pipavav Port: The port operator reported a 41.8 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 147.9 crore, while revenue surged 32.6 per cent YoY to Rs 331.8 crore during the quarter ended on June 30, 2026. EBITDA grew 45.3 per cent YoY to Rs 214 crore, with the EBITDA margin expanding to 64.49 per cent.

Advertisement

Vascon Engineers: The construction company has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth Rs 126.39 crore from the Public Works Department, Wardha-Nagpur, for the development of a 300-bed general hospital in Wardha, Nagpur, Maharashtra.