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New products, longer-dated contracts, here is how MCX is expanding 

New products, longer-dated contracts, here is how MCX is expanding 

The commodities exchange has received approval from market regulator SEBI for investment in a proposed minerals spot exchange.

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Nachiket Kelkar
Nachiket Kelkar
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 7:42 PM IST
New products, longer-dated contracts, here is how MCX is expanding Weather-related derivative contracts is also something the exchange is exploring. 

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India plans to expand its products basket, launching new contracts as well as far-dated contracts in its existing product basket, it's top official said on Wednesday.

"We do have approvals in place for quarterly contracts going into 12 and 18 months. These kind of products will suit large corporates or institutional investors," Praveena Rai, the MD and CEO of MCX told reporters.

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Earlier this year, MCX received the green light for launching a new coal exchange subsidiary. It has also now received approval from SEBI for investment in a proposed minerals spot exchange.

"India has a good base in coal mining and now the other kind of minerals that we have in India will be the primary focus. We will align with government policy on what is necessary. Each one of these markets will take time to develop and establish. So I don't think multiple minerals will be taken up at the same time," Rai explained.

Weather-related derivative contracts is also something the exchange is exploring.

"Weather is certainly an important space to cover, because even as we look at electricity for example, there is a very tight linkage to weather. The entire rural economy, consumption economy also gets linked to what happens on weather. That is something that we have been working on," said Rai.

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Rival NCDEX had earlier this year launched Rain Mumbai, a contract based on the south west monsoon.

MCX shares rose 2.6% on Wednesday even as the broader market ended in the red. On Tuesday, Sebi issued a consultation paper propossing to allow FPIs in non-cash-settled, or physically settled, non-agricultural commodity derivatives.

Rai welcomed the move saying it would help diversification and also create depth in the commodity market.

"FPIs have a high degree of interest across all the commodity segments. We do think that they will bring in that diversity of participation that will create a very healthy mix once it is formally formulated," she said.

According to Rai, the solution is "elegant" as it permits FBIs to participate without necessarily starting to have actual physical trade in the country as they are not residents of the country.

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Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nachiket Kelkar
Nachiket Kelkar

Associate editor at Business Today. Nachiket Kelkar has experience of more than two decades as a business journalist covering financial markets and corporate developments. Currently, my focus is on tracking the ups and downs of the equity market and the major news and regulatory developments shaping them. I also have an eye on interest rate movements; major decisions by the Reserve Bank, putting them in the perspective of the consumer; and how the banking industry is evolving amid new opportunities and challenges in an ever globalised and uncertain world economy. Previously, I have had stints with various print and digital media publications like The Week, Hindustan Times and moneycontrol.com among others. When not chasing stories, you may find me travelling, clicking pictures or trainspotting. 

Published on: Aug 12, 2026 7:42 PM IST
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