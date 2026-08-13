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Flexicap Funds buy ₹15,122 cr, sell ₹12,178 cr: ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank among top buys; Bajaj Auto sold

Flexicap Funds buy ₹15,122 cr, sell ₹12,178 cr: ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank among top buys; Bajaj Auto sold

Top 21 flexicap fund houses made significant portfolio changes in July 2026, with ₹15,122 crore of buying and ₹12,178 crore of selling across stocks. ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank featured among the biggest exposure increases, while Bajaj Auto saw the sharpest reduction at ₹935 crore.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 8:10 AM IST
Flexicap Funds buy ₹15,122 cr, sell ₹12,178 cr: ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank among top buys; Bajaj Auto soldAt the sector level, Capital Markets recorded the highest net inflow at ₹962 crore across eight stocks. Electrical Equipment followed with ₹824 crore, while Pharmaceuticals attracted ₹810 crore.

Mutual Funds in July 2026: Top 21 flexicap fund houses turned more selective in their stock-picking in July 2026, with fund managers increasing exposure to banks, pharmaceuticals, capital markets and electrical equipment while cutting positions in petroleum products and insurance. Data analysed by FinAlpha shows ₹15,122 crore of net buying across stocks where exposure increased, against ₹12,178 crore of net selling.

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The data covers changes between June and July 2026 and tracks the portfolio actions of 21 leading flexicap fund houses.

ICICI Bank sees highest increase in exposure

ICICI Bank emerged as the stock with the largest increase in exposure, with top flexicap funds adding ₹493 crore during the month. HDFC Bank followed with an increase of ₹365 crore, while PB Fintech saw exposure rise by ₹349 crore.

Other major stocks where fund managers increased exposure included Bharat Electronics, at ₹328 crore, and TVS Motor Company, at ₹313 crore.

Overall, exposure increased across 194 stocks, involving total capital of ₹9,220 crore. Fund managers also made fresh purchases in 85 stocks worth ₹5,902 crore.

MUST READ: Is your flexi cap fund really a “Flexi Cap” Fund? Top 10 funds show big allocation differences

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Among the fresh buys, Diamond Power Infrastructure topped the list with ₹774 crore, followed by Adani Enterprises at ₹656 crore and SBI Funds Management at ₹454 crore. AU Small Finance Bank, Biocon and Adani Energy Solutions were among other notable new additions.

Bajaj Auto leads selling

On the other side, Bajaj Auto witnessed the largest reduction in exposure, with flexicap funds cutting holdings worth ₹935 crore in July. Axis Bank followed with ₹423 crore, while Reliance Industries saw a ₹390 crore reduction.

HDFC Bank also appeared on the selling list, with exposure reduced by ₹264 crore, despite the stock simultaneously featuring among the top stocks where funds increased exposure. This indicates that different flexicap funds took divergent positions in the same stock.

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Max Financial Services, with a ₹251 crore reduction, rounded out the top five stocks with decreased exposure.

Overall, fund managers reduced exposure to 157 stocks worth ₹7,363 crore, while completely exiting 83 stocks worth ₹4,815 crore.

MUST READ: Small-Cap funds gain ₹7,768 cr, large-caps lose ₹1,322 cr: top stocks bought and sold in July

Key July 2026 moves

Category Stock Fund Exposure Change
Top Increase ICICI Bank ₹493 Cr
Top Increase HDFC Bank ₹365 Cr
Top Increase PB Fintech ₹349 Cr
Top Increase Bharat Electronics ₹328 Cr
Top Increase TVS Motor Company ₹313 Cr
Top Decrease Bajaj Auto ₹935 Cr
Top Decrease Axis Bank ₹423 Cr
Top Decrease Reliance Industries ₹390 Cr
Top Decrease HDFC Bank ₹264 Cr
Top Decrease Max Financial Services ₹251 Cr

Tata Power, Infosys among major exits

Among complete exits, Tata Power topped the list at ₹460 crore, followed by Infosys at ₹399 crore and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company at ₹354 crore.

Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals and Larsen & Toubro were among other stocks that saw complete exits by one or more funds.

Capital markets, electrical equipment attract buying

At the sector level, Capital Markets recorded the highest net inflow at ₹962 crore across eight stocks. Electrical Equipment followed with ₹824 crore, while Pharmaceuticals attracted ₹810 crore.

Metals and Minerals received ₹706 crore, while Banks saw ₹599 crore of net inflows. Aerospace and Defence, Realty and Retailing also recorded positive flows.

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ALSO READ: Regular vs direct mutual funds: How much are you paying your distributor?

In contrast, Petroleum Products faced the highest net sector outflow at ₹640 crore, followed by Insurance at ₹476 crore. Industrial Products saw an outflow of ₹449 crore, while Construction and Ferrous Metals recorded outflows of ₹399 crore and ₹397 crore, respectively.

The July data suggests that flexicap fund managers were not making a broad-based shift across the market. Instead, their moves point to selective repositioning, with fresh capital flowing into capital-market and industrial themes while exposure was reduced in petroleum, insurance and select large-cap stocks.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 13, 2026 8:10 AM IST
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