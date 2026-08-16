Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Pixel 11 Pro XL: Specs, features and India availability compared

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Pixel 11 Pro XL: Specs, features and India availability compared

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max and Google’s Pixel 11 Pro XL are set to compete on cameras, performance, displays and AI, giving you two premium choices.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 16, 2026 9:00 AM IST
iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Pixel 11 Pro XL: Specs, features and India availability comparediPhone 18 Pro Max and Pixel 11 Pro XL compared on cameras, AI and performance features.

Apple and Google are heading into another flagship battle, with the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pixel 11 Pro XL targeting users looking for top-end performance, cameras and AI features. Google has officially unveiled its Pixel flagship, while Apple's device remains based on reports and leaks.

Display and design

Advertisement

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a smaller Dynamic Island. The display changes are among the reported design upgrades for Apple's upcoming Pro Max model.

Must Read: Apple iPhone Ultra vs Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Features, display, camera and specs compared

The Pixel 11 Pro XL has a Super Actua display with peak brightness of up to 3,600 nits. Google also says its new anti-scratch coating provides more than twice the scratch resistance of the previous generation.

Performance and cameras

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is reportedly set to use Apple's A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process, with reports also pointing to 12GB RAM. A variable-aperture main camera is another expected upgrade.

Advertisement

Google's Pixel 11 Pro XL runs on the Tensor G6. Its camera system includes a new main sensor and a 48MP telephoto camera with 30% greater light sensitivity. You also get 5x Portrait Mode and up to 120x Pro Zoom.

Battery and AI

Apple is reportedly preparing a larger battery capacity of over 5000mAh for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, although it has not been officially confirmed yet.

Must Read: Pixel Watch 5 vs Galaxy Watch 9: Features, price and key differences you should know

The Pixel 11 Pro XL supports faster wired charging, with Google saying 15 minutes of charging can provide up to 15 hours of battery life. It also supports 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging and brings Gemini Intelligence powered by Tensor G6.

Advertisement

India price and availability

For Indian buyers, there is currently no officially confirmed India price for the Pixel 11 Pro XL from Google. Google has announced a global starting price of $1,299, and it will be on shelves at the Google Store and its retail partners on August 20.

Apple has not announced the iPhone 18 Pro Max or its India pricing yet. So, if you are comparing the two phones in India, both the final iPhone pricing and the Pixel 11 Pro XL India price will need to be confirmed before making a direct price comparison.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 16, 2026 9:00 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more