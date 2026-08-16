iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Pixel 11 Pro XL: Specs, features and India availability compared

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a smaller Dynamic Island. The display changes are among the reported design upgrades for Apple's upcoming Pro Max model.

Must Read: Apple iPhone Ultra vs Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Features, display, camera and specs compared

The Pixel 11 Pro XL has a Super Actua display with peak brightness of up to 3,600 nits. Google also says its new anti-scratch coating provides more than twice the scratch resistance of the previous generation.

Performance and cameras

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is reportedly set to use Apple's A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process, with reports also pointing to 12GB RAM. A variable-aperture main camera is another expected upgrade.

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Google's Pixel 11 Pro XL runs on the Tensor G6. Its camera system includes a new main sensor and a 48MP telephoto camera with 30% greater light sensitivity. You also get 5x Portrait Mode and up to 120x Pro Zoom.

Battery and AI

Apple is reportedly preparing a larger battery capacity of over 5000mAh for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, although it has not been officially confirmed yet.

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The Pixel 11 Pro XL supports faster wired charging, with Google saying 15 minutes of charging can provide up to 15 hours of battery life. It also supports 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging and brings Gemini Intelligence powered by Tensor G6.

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India price and availability

For Indian buyers, there is currently no officially confirmed India price for the Pixel 11 Pro XL from Google. Google has announced a global starting price of $1,299, and it will be on shelves at the Google Store and its retail partners on August 20.

Apple has not announced the iPhone 18 Pro Max or its India pricing yet. So, if you are comparing the two phones in India, both the final iPhone pricing and the Pixel 11 Pro XL India price will need to be confirmed before making a direct price comparison.