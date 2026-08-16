Why horoscopes and numerology feel so accurate: The science of the ‘That’s Me’ effect
Why horoscopes and numerology feel so accurate: The science of the ‘That’s Me’ effect
Horoscopes and numerology can feel uncannily accurate even when their descriptions are broad enough to apply to many people. Psychology offers an explanation: the Barnum or Forer effect shows how easily we interpret general personality statements as uniquely tailored to us.
The Barnum effect does not mean that every experience of a horoscope or personality reading is meaningless.
Horoscopes, numerology and personality readings often appear remarkably personal, even when they are based on little more than a birth date, zodiac sign or number. The reason may have less to do with hidden information about an individual and more to do with how the human brain processes general statements about personality. Psychologists refer to one important mechanism behind this as the Barnum effect, also known as the Forer effect.
The effect describes the tendency of people to accept vague and general personality descriptions as highly accurate descriptions of themselves. A statement such as “You sometimes doubt yourself but are capable of achieving more when you have confidence” can feel deeply personal, even though it could apply to a large proportion of people.
The phenomenon was famously demonstrated by psychologist Bertram Forer in 1948. He gave his students a personality test and later provided each of them with what he claimed was an individual personality analysis. In reality, every student received the same description, assembled from statements taken from an astrology book. Despite receiving identical descriptions, students generally rated the analysis as highly accurate.
The experiment helped illustrate how readily people can recognise themselves in broadly worded personality statements.
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Why does the effect work?
One reason is that people naturally focus on information that appears relevant to them while paying less attention to statements that do not fit. A person reading that they are “sometimes outgoing and sometimes reserved”, for example, can easily recall situations supporting both sides of the description.
This connects with another psychological tendency known as confirmation bias. Once people believe a reading is accurate, they may selectively notice experiences that confirm it while overlooking evidence that contradicts it.
The wording also matters. Personality readings frequently combine flattering observations with mild weaknesses. Statements suggesting that someone has “untapped potential”, “a strong inner side” or “a desire to be understood” are positive enough to be appealing but broad enough to fit many people.
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Why numbers can feel especially personal
Numerology adds another layer by attaching meaning to information that is genuinely unique, such as a person's date of birth. Because the number itself is personal, people may be more inclined to assume that interpretations based on it must also be personally meaningful.
For example, a reading that assigns particular characteristics to people born in years ending in a certain digit can appear specific. However, the specificity of the number does not necessarily make the personality claim scientifically valid.
The source material that inspired such claims similarly assigns different psychological characteristics to the final digit of a person's birth year, linking numbers from zero to nine with traits such as creativity, stability, transformation and wisdom.
What does science say?
The Barnum effect does not mean that every experience of a horoscope or personality reading is meaningless. People can use such material for entertainment or personal reflection. But feeling that a description is accurate is not the same as demonstrating that the description can predict personality.
Scientific personality research relies on systematically tested measures and evidence rather than assigning psychological traits based on arbitrary numbers. The key distinction is therefore between recognising yourself in a description and demonstrating that the description has predictive validity.
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The next time a horoscope or numerology reading makes you think, “That’s exactly me,” the reaction itself may be the more interesting scientific story. It offers a glimpse into how readily the human mind searches for patterns, meaning and personal relevance—even in information that was never uniquely written for us.
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