LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 6: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

MUST READ | LPG users, here's why you shouldn't miss the August 16 e-KYC deadline

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 6

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 6

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi Advertisement 2,738 Bengaluru 2,821 Hyderabad 2,985 Mumbai 2,691.50 Chennai 2,906 Kolkata 2,872.50 Jaipur 2,765.50 Noida 2,738 Gurugram 2,755 Chandigarh 2,760

CNG prices across major cities on August 6

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 99.50 Jaipur 96.50 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 6

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Advertisement Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

The wider situation continues to remain tricky. US President Donald Trump said talks with Iran were under way, but Iran denied any negotiations were taking place. Reports suggest a proposed deal between Iran and Oman could give Iran control of incoming traffic at Hormuz. Iran has warned that any US attack would escalate its response.

Owing to such uncertainties, India plans to source up to a quarter of its liquefied petroleum gas imports from the United States by 2027. This would reduce dependence on the Middle East and avoid supply disruptions. It is also expected to support India's efforts to secure a trade deal with Washington.

DON'T MISS | 'Perimeters of a deal have been agreed to': Trump says he cancelled planned Iran strike

India is the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, sourcing about 90 per cent of its 21.85 million metric tonnes of LPG imports from the Middle East in 2025. Government data shows imports account for around 66 per cent of the country's LPG consumption. Earlier this year, the government diverted petrochemical feedstocks from industry to households using LPG as cooking fuel.

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Meanwhile, LPG sales in India have fallen 17.4 per cent to 2.37 million tonnes. Industry officials attribute the decline mainly to a shift to piped natural gas following the West Asia crisis. LPG sales have been falling since the crisis began, leading to consumption restrictions in sectors such as hotels and restaurants. Although these curbs were lifted last month, July LPG consumption remained lower year on year.

