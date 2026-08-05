LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 5: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, other cities

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 5

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh Advertisement 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 5

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,738 Bengaluru 2,821 Hyderabad 2,985 Mumbai 2,691.50 Chennai 2,906 Kolkata 2,872.50 Jaipur 2,765.50 Noida 2,738 Gurugram 2,755 Chandigarh 2,760

CNG prices across major cities on August 5

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 99.50 Jaipur 96.50 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 5

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Advertisement Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

Due to such back-and-forth that has resulted in uncertainties, India is planning to source up to a quarter of its liquefied petroleum gas imports from the United States by 2027. This would reduce dependence on the Middle East and avoid supply disruptions. It will also support India's efforts to secure a trade deal with Washington.

India is the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, and it sourced about 90 per cent of its 21.85 million metric tonnes of LPG imports from the Middle East in 2025. Government data shows imports account for around 66 per cent of the country's LPG consumption. The government took emergency steps earlier this year to divert petrochemical feedstocks from industry to households, which use LPG as cooking fuel.

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Separately, LPG sales in India have fallen 17.4 per cent to 2.37 million tonnes. Industry officials attribute this decline largely to a shift to piped natural gas following the West Asia crisis. LPG sales have been declining since the crisis began, leading to consumption restrictions in sectors such as hotels and restaurants. Although curbs were lifted last month, July LPG consumption remained lower year on year.

