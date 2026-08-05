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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 5: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 5: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices on August 5: India is planning to source up to a quarter of its liquefied petroleum gas imports from the United States by 2027.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026 8:59 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 5: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on August 5: Check rates across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns about LPG, CNG and PNG pricing continue amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran. Despite renewed conflict, rates for all three fuels have remained unchanged for over a month. US President Donald Trump stated that talks with Iran are underway, though Iran denied that any negotiations are taking place.

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A senior Iranian official has stated that Iran will cease its attacks if the United States stops its own. The official reiterated Tehran's position of "attack for attack”, and added that if the attacks from the US stop, Iran will also halt its operations. This message has reportedly been communicated to the US already.

MUST READ | LPG users, here's why you shouldn't miss the August 16 e-KYC deadline

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 5

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

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951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 5

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,738

Bengaluru

2,821

Hyderabad

2,985

Mumbai

2,691.50

Chennai

2,906

Kolkata

2,872.50

Jaipur

2,765.50

Noida

2,738

Gurugram

2,755

Chandigarh

2,760

CNG prices across major cities on August 5

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

 109

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 99.50

Jaipur

96.50

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 5

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

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Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

Due to such back-and-forth that has resulted in uncertainties, India is planning to source up to a quarter of its liquefied petroleum gas imports from the United States by 2027. This would reduce dependence on the Middle East and avoid supply disruptions. It will also support India's efforts to secure a trade deal with Washington.

India is the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, and it sourced about 90 per cent of its 21.85 million metric tonnes of LPG imports from the Middle East in 2025. Government data shows imports account for around 66 per cent of the country's LPG consumption. The government took emergency steps earlier this year to divert petrochemical feedstocks from industry to households, which use LPG as cooking fuel.

DON'T MISS | 'Perimeters of a deal have been agreed to': Trump says he cancelled planned Iran strike

Separately, LPG sales in India have fallen 17.4 per cent to 2.37 million tonnes. Industry officials attribute this decline largely to a shift to piped natural gas following the West Asia crisis. LPG sales have been declining since the crisis began, leading to consumption restrictions in sectors such as hotels and restaurants. Although curbs were lifted last month, July LPG consumption remained lower year on year.

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Published on: Aug 5, 2026 8:59 AM IST
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