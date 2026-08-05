LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 5: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, other cities

MUST READ | LPG users, here's why you shouldn't miss the August 16 e-KYC deadline
14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 5
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 5
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,738
|
Bengaluru
|
2,821
|
Hyderabad
|
2,985
|
Mumbai
|
2,691.50
|
Chennai
|
2,906
|
Kolkata
|
2,872.50
|
Jaipur
|
2,765.50
|
Noida
|
2,738
|
Gurugram
|
2,755
|
Chandigarh
|
2,760
CNG prices across major cities on August 5
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
83.09
|
Bengaluru
|
97
|
Hyderabad
|
109
|
Mumbai
|
86
|
Chennai
|
97
|
Kolkata
|
99.50
|
Jaipur
|
96.50
|
Noida
|
91.70
|
Gurugram
|
88.12
|
Chandigarh
|
99.90
PNG prices across major cities on August 5
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
51
|
Mumbai
|
51.50
|
Chennai
|
50
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
49.50
|
Noida
|
49.45
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
54.70
Due to such back-and-forth that has resulted in uncertainties, India is planning to source up to a quarter of its liquefied petroleum gas imports from the United States by 2027. This would reduce dependence on the Middle East and avoid supply disruptions. It will also support India's efforts to secure a trade deal with Washington.
India is the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, and it sourced about 90 per cent of its 21.85 million metric tonnes of LPG imports from the Middle East in 2025. Government data shows imports account for around 66 per cent of the country's LPG consumption. The government took emergency steps earlier this year to divert petrochemical feedstocks from industry to households, which use LPG as cooking fuel.
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Separately, LPG sales in India have fallen 17.4 per cent to 2.37 million tonnes. Industry officials attribute this decline largely to a shift to piped natural gas following the West Asia crisis. LPG sales have been declining since the crisis began, leading to consumption restrictions in sectors such as hotels and restaurants. Although curbs were lifted last month, July LPG consumption remained lower year on year.