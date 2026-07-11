LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 11: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns about a possible rise in LPG, CNG and PNG prices have resurfaced after the US warned Iran that it publicly declare the Strait of Hormuz open to commercial shipping and to stop attacks on vessels transiting the strategic waterway. The concern has come even as the prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders, CNG and piped natural gas remained unchanged for the month, and commercial LPG was made cheaper after supplies returned to normal.

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Trump warned Tehran that there wouldn't be a "good outcome" if it failed to comply. The ultimatum came after Trump declared that the US-Iran ceasefire was "over", despite both sides agreeing to continue diplomatic talks aimed at ending the conflict.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 10

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 10

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,930 Bengaluru 3,021 Hyderabad 3,191 Mumbai Advertisement 2,885.50 Chennai 3,106 Kolkata 3,081.50 Jaipur 2,957.50 Noida 2.930 Gurugram 2,947.50 Chandigarh 2,954.50

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CNG prices across major cities on July 10

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 96 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 98.75

PNG prices across major cities on July 10

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad Advertisement 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

The US military said it had resumed hostilities despite the preliminary peace agreement and ongoing talks. Iranian media reported explosions around Qeshm and Sirik in the south, describing them as the first strikes against Iran since late last month. The US said the latest strikes were in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

However, before the re-escalation of hostilities, Indian Oil had cut the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders from July 1, marking the first reduction in 2026. The cut ranged from ₹173 to ₹183.50 across cities.

The government had also restored commercial LPG supplies to hotels, restaurants and other businesses to pre-crisis levels after supply concerns eased.

DON'T MISS | India's Nanda Devi only inbound LPG vessel at Hormuz as dark transits rise

Shipping data also reflected caution in the region. The India-flagged Nanda Devi was the only inbound LPG carrier at the Strait of Hormuz and was headed to Qatar's Ras Laffan for loading. Total transits through the Strait of Hormuz remained steady at 47 on July 7, while there was a jump in dark crossings, according to S&P Global MINT and S&P Global Commodities at Sea.

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Transit patterns on July 7 showed a sharp increase in dark crossings, with only one vessel visibly transiting via the route along the Omani coast. Overall, 36% of crossings during the day were carried out while operating dark, compared with a July-to-date average of 21%.