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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 13: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 13: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG price on July 13: Iranian media reported explosions near Qeshm and Sirik, marking the first strikes against Iran since late last month.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 13, 2026 8:35 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 13: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG rates on July 13: Check prices across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Fresh attacks between the US and Iran have raised concerns over energy prices, particularly LPG, CNG and PNG, amid renewed worries about the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for energy supplies. This comes as prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders, CNG and piped natural gas remained unchanged for more than a month, while commercial LPG prices were reduced after supplies stabilised.

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The latest tensions follow a cycle of strikes and counter-strikes in the region. Oil prices rose sharply on Monday as Iran expanded attacks on Gulf states following US strikes, increasing the threat to energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 13

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 13

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,930

Bengaluru

3,021

Hyderabad

3,191

Mumbai

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2,885.50

Chennai

3,106

Kolkata

3,081.50

Jaipur

2,957.50

Noida

2.930

Gurugram

2,947.50

Chandigarh

2,954.50

MUST READ | Using LPG? How 25-, 45-day booking limits and 30-day PNG exit rule could affect you

CNG prices across major cities on July 13

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

 109

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 99.50

Jaipur

96

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

98.75

PNG prices across major cities on July 13

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

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 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

The US military said hostilities resumed despite the earlier peace agreement and ongoing talks. Iranian media reported explosions near Qeshm and Sirik, marking the first strikes against Iran since late last month. The US said the strikes responded to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the strait.

Oil prices also increased sharply amid the tensions. Brent crude futures rose by $2.34 to $78.35 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude went up by $2.21 to $73.62 per barrel. Over the weekend, Tehran extended attacks on Qatar and the UAE, while the US launched further strikes on Iran, continuing the cycle of conflict over shipping through the strait.

Trump stated on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to commercial traffic, despite Iran's earlier claim of closing it after a vessel took an unapproved route and was struck. Shiptracking data showed six vessels transited the strait on Sunday, the lowest in five weeks.
 

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Published on: Jul 13, 2026 8:33 AM IST
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