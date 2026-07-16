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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 16: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 16: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: New data from S&P Global shows a significant drop in vessel crossings through the Strait of Hormuz, from 93 on June 24 to 17 on July 13.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 16, 2026 8:41 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 16: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on July 16: Check rates across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG prices have increased due to the escalating US-Iran conflict. The tensions have raised fears about energy supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global shipments.

Although prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders, CNG and piped natural gas have remained unchanged for over a month, the situation has drawn attention to commercial LPG prices. These prices had been reduced after a brief period of stability but are now under scrutiny as the conflict deepens.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 16

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 16

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,930

Bengaluru

3,021

Hyderabad

3,191

Mumbai

2,885.50

Chennai

3,106

Kolkata

3,081.50

Jaipur

2,957.50

Noida

2.930

Gurugram

2,947.50

Chandigarh

2,954.50

MUST READ | Using LPG? How 25-, 45-day booking limits and 30-day PNG exit rule could affect you

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CNG prices across major cities on July 16

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

 109

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 99.50

Jaipur

96

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

98.75

PNG prices across major cities on July 16

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

Oil prices rose for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday following a new wave of US strikes on Iranian military installations. The strikes have raised concerns about a possible full-scale conflict and potential supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures increased by 33 cents, or 0.4%, reaching $85.28 a barrel by 0026 GMT. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate futures went up by 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $80.02 a barrel. Both benchmarks had gained about 0.3% on Wednesday and remained close to their one-month highs recorded on Tuesday.

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New data from S&P Global shows a significant drop in vessel crossings through the Strait of Hormuz, from 93 on June 24 to 17 on July 13. This decline points to disruptions in global maritime trade, linked to worsening regional security and recent military actions by the US and Iran.

DON'T MISS | Now you can order a domestic LPG cylinder instantly on Instamart: Here's how it works

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump stated that the Strait of Hormuz remained open to commercial traffic. However, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps declared the strait would stay closed until the end of what it called "America's evil deeds". The group also claimed responsibility for attacks on weapons storage facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait.

Meanwhile, the US has renewed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and coastal areas and imposed new sanctions targeting a shipping network accused of helping Tehran evade restrictions on oil sales and other activities.
 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 16, 2026 8:41 AM IST
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