LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 21: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG prices have increased amid the escalating US-Iran conflict. Fears have grown about energy supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global shipments. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, warned that the world could face an energy crisis if oil does not start moving through the strait soon. Vessel crossings have fallen sharply due to worsening regional security and recent military actions by the US and Iran.

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Meanwhile, the Houthis have also announced a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia. While it is unclear how they will implement the blockade, there have been reports that like Hormuz, the Bab al-Mandeb Strait could be closed down too. With the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed since late February, any disruption at Bab al-Mandeb could block up to 25% of the world's oil and gas supply.

However, oil prices softened on Tuesday, with markets weighing ​reports of mediation efforts between the US and Iran against the exchange of ‌fresh attacks between the two and threats of a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Houthis. Brent crude futures eased 35 cents, or 0.4%, to $88.87 per barrel by 0052 GMT, while US West Texas ​Intermediate crude for September delivery was steady at $82.47 a barrel.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 21

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 21

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,930 Bengaluru 3,021 Hyderabad 3,191 Mumbai 2,885.50 Chennai 3,106 Kolkata 3,081.50 Jaipur 2,957.50 Noida 2.930 Gurugram 2,947.50 Chandigarh 2,954.50

MUST READ | Using LPG? How 25-, 45-day booking limits and 30-day PNG exit rule could affect you

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CNG prices across major cities on July 21

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 99.50 Jaipur 96 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 98.75

PNG prices across major cities on July 21

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

While rates for 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders, CNG and piped natural gas have remained unchanged for over a month, attention has shifted to commercial LPG rates. These rates had been cut after a brief period of stability and are now under scrutiny as the conflict deepens.

The US said it is enforcing a naval blockade on Iranian ports, while Iran said it is targeting vessels violating its rules on navigating the Strait of Hormuz. The strait usually handles one-fifth of global oil trade. A vessel was reported on fire north-west of Oman's Kumzar, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency early on Monday.

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Barclays analyst Amarpreet Singh agreed with Birol, stating that the coming days and weeks will provide a clearer picture of the sustainable level of oil exports from the region under renewed dual blockades. Birol said the supply crisis has affected economies worldwide, especially in Asia, which depends heavily on energy from the Strait of Hormuz. Japan and South Korea have been affected, but developing countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh and India have suffered the most.

Birol also highlighted possible health risks in developing countries, particularly for women. Many households have shifted to alternative cooking fuels such as dung and wood because petroleum products have become unaffordable. These fuels produce more hazardous emissions. With rising oil prices and disruption in the Strait of Hormuz under close watch, concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG rates have increased even as domestic retail rates remain unchanged for now.

