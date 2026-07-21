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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 21: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 21: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices on July 21: Oil prices softened on Tuesday, with markets weighing ​reports of mediation efforts between the US and Iran against the exchange of ‌fresh attacks between the two and threats of a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Houthis.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 21, 2026 9:04 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 21: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on July 21: Check rates across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG prices have increased amid the escalating US-Iran conflict. Fears have grown about energy supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global shipments. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, warned that the world could face an energy crisis if oil does not start moving through the strait soon. Vessel crossings have fallen sharply due to worsening regional security and recent military actions by the US and Iran.

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Meanwhile, the Houthis have also announced a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia. While it is unclear how they will implement the blockade, there have been reports that like Hormuz, the Bab al-Mandeb Strait could be closed down too. With the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed since late February, any disruption at Bab al-Mandeb could block up to 25% of the world's oil and gas supply. 

However, oil prices softened on Tuesday, with markets weighing ​reports of mediation efforts between the US and Iran against the exchange of ‌fresh attacks between the two and threats of a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Houthis. Brent crude futures eased 35 cents, or 0.4%, to $88.87 per barrel by 0052 GMT, while US West Texas ​Intermediate crude for September delivery was steady at $82.47 a barrel. 

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 21

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 21

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,930

Bengaluru

3,021

Hyderabad

3,191

Mumbai

2,885.50

Chennai

3,106

Kolkata

3,081.50

Jaipur

2,957.50

Noida

2.930

Gurugram

2,947.50

Chandigarh

2,954.50

MUST READ | Using LPG? How 25-, 45-day booking limits and 30-day PNG exit rule could affect you

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CNG prices across major cities on July 21

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

 109

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 99.50

Jaipur

96

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

98.75

PNG prices across major cities on July 21

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

While rates for 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders, CNG and piped natural gas have remained unchanged for over a month, attention has shifted to commercial LPG rates. These rates had been cut after a brief period of stability and are now under scrutiny as the conflict deepens.

The US said it is enforcing a naval blockade on Iranian ports, while Iran said it is targeting vessels violating its rules on navigating the Strait of Hormuz. The strait usually handles one-fifth of global oil trade. A vessel was reported on fire north-west of Oman's Kumzar, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency early on Monday.

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Barclays analyst Amarpreet Singh agreed with Birol, stating that the coming days and weeks will provide a clearer picture of the sustainable level of oil exports from the region under renewed dual blockades. Birol said the supply crisis has affected economies worldwide, especially in Asia, which depends heavily on energy from the Strait of Hormuz. Japan and South Korea have been affected, but developing countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh and India have suffered the most.

Birol also highlighted possible health risks in developing countries, particularly for women. Many households have shifted to alternative cooking fuels such as dung and wood because petroleum products have become unaffordable. These fuels produce more hazardous emissions. With rising oil prices and disruption in the Strait of Hormuz under close watch, concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG rates have increased even as domestic retail rates remain unchanged for now.
 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Jul 21, 2026 9:04 AM IST
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