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LPG, CNG, PNG rates today (July 19): Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG rates today (July 19): Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

Oil prices rose for the fourth straight day on Thursday after a fresh wave of US strikes on Iranian military installations raised fears of a wider conflict and supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 19, 2026 9:49 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG rates today (July 19): Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other citiesThe supply crisis had hit economies around the world, especially in Asia, which depends heavily on energy from the Strait of Hormuz.

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG prices have increased amid the escalating US-Iran conflict, with fears growing over energy supplies moving through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global shipments. International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol said the world could face an energy crisis if oil does not start moving through the Strait of Hormuz soon. 

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There has been a sharp fall in the vessel crossings through the Strait of Hormuz due to worsening regional security and recent military action by the US and Iran.

While prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders, CNG and piped natural gas have remained unchanged for more than a month, attention has shifted to commercial LPG rates, which had been cut after a brief period of stability and are now under scrutiny as the conflict deepens.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 19

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

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939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 19

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,930

Bengaluru

3,021

Hyderabad

3,191

Mumbai

2,885.50

Chennai

3,106

Kolkata

3,081.50

Jaipur

2,957.50

Noida

2.930

Gurugram

2,947.50

Chandigarh

2,954.50

MUST READ | Using LPG? How 25-, 45-day booking limits and 30-day PNG exit rule could affect you

CNG prices across major cities on July 19

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

 109

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 99.50

Jaipur

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96

 

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

98.75

PNG prices across major cities on July 19

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

Oil prices rose for the fourth straight day on Thursday after a fresh wave of US strikes on Iranian military installations raised fears of a wider conflict and supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures rose by 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $85.28 a barrel by 0026 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate futures gained 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $80.02 a barrel. Both benchmarks had already risen about 0.3% on Wednesday and remained close to their one-month highs touched on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump as well as the White House have reiterated that the strait remained open to commercial traffic. However, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the strait would remain closed until the end of what it called "America's evil deeds". 

DON'T MISS | Now you can order a domestic LPG cylinder instantly on Instamart: Here's how it works

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At the same time, the US has renewed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and coastal areas and imposed fresh sanctions on a shipping network accused of helping Tehran evade restrictions on oil sales and other activities. The White House has said Iran continues talks with the United States and is seeking a deal. 

IEA chief Birol also said the supply crisis had hit economies around the world, especially in Asia, which depends heavily on energy from the Strait of Hormuz. According to Birol, Japan and South Korea have been affected, but developing countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh and India have suffered the most. 

He also pointed to possible health risks in developing countries, particularly for women, as many households have shifted to alternative cooking fuels such as dung and wood because petroleum products have become unaffordable. These fuels, he said, produce more hazardous emissions.

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Published on: Jul 19, 2026 9:49 AM IST
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