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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 23: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 23: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices on July 23: Oil prices inched higher in early trading on Thursday amid intensifying fears of further supply disruptions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 23, 2026 8:15 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 23: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other citiesWhile LPG remains the most used cooking fuel for many Indian households, CNG and PNG are also emerging as much more stable and cost-effective alternatives.

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: LPG, PNG and CNG rates continue to remain stable in India on July 23 despite rising crude oil prices and concerns around energy supplies moving through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global shipments, as vessel crossings have fallen sharply because of worsening regional security and recent military action by the US and Iran. 

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The US military launched airstrikes for the 12th consecutive day against Iran on Wednesday, with the US Central Command confirming that the offensive began at 5:30 pm ET on direct orders from President Donald Trump. "The mission will continue to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters," CENTCOM said.

MUST READ | 12th night of US strikes on Iran; Brent crosses $95, Houthis threaten Saudi oil in Red Sea

Oil prices inched higher in early trading on Thursday amid intensifying fears of further supply disruptions. Brent crude futures rose 1.84% to $95.75 per barrel after markets opened on Wednesday, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 1.25% ​to $88.08 in low-volume trading.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 22

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Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 22

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,930

Bengaluru

3,021

Hyderabad

3,191

Mumbai

2,885.50

Chennai

3,106

Kolkata

3,081.50

Jaipur

2,957.50

Noida

2.930

Gurugram

2,947.50

Chandigarh

2,954.50

MUST READ | Using LPG? How 25-, 45-day booking limits and 30-day PNG exit rule could affect you

CNG prices across major cities on July 22

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Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

 109

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 99.50

Jaipur

96

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

98.75

PNG prices across major cities on July 22

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

While LPG remains the most used cooking fuel for many Indian households, CNG and PNG are also emerging as much more stable and cost-effective alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Jul 23, 2026 8:15 AM IST
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