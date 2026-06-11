LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, June 11: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Rising costs of energy and repeated hikes in LPG and CNG prices have plagued Indian households. Domestic cooking gas prices were increased by ₹29 per cylinder from June 7, marking the second rise in three months. In Delhi, the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder went up to ₹942 from ₹913.

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The increase comes amid rising global energy costs that continue to pressure state-owned fuel retailers.

Industry sources said the latest hike only partly offsets losses on domestic LPG sales. Before the revision, oil marketing companies were estimated to lose about ₹703 on every LPG cylinder sold. This price revision follows repeated increases in CNG prices amid concerns over fuel availability and higher global energy costs. The government has stated it is taking steps to strengthen fuel reserves and manage domestic supplies.

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Commercial LPG prices were also revised on June 1. The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder was raised by ₹42 in Delhi and ₹53.5 in Kolkata. In Delhi, the price of a 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinder now stands at ₹821.5 after an increase of ₹11.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 11

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 11

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

CNG prices across major cities on June 11

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 95 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 86 Chennai 96 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on June 11

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi expressed regret over the gas price hike but said it was inevitable due to the global situation. He highlighted the limited sources of LPG and the difficulties in procurement and transportation, including high costs caused by long transshipment times.

The government has said the cost of supplying a domestic LPG cylinder has risen to over ₹1,600 following international price surges linked to the war in West Asia. India's LPG import costs are linked to the Saudi Contract Price, which has risen by about 46 per cent since February because of supply disruptions in the Gulf region.

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Separately, the government has reduced the number of subsidised cooking gas cylinders available annually to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana from nine to four. The change aligns support with average household consumption levels. The scheme, launched in 2016 to provide deposit-free LPG connections to women from poor households, initially offered 12 subsidised cylinders a year. Praveen Mal Khanooja, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the revised entitlement matches the average annual consumption of Ujjwala beneficiaries. He also said a targeted subsidy of ₹300 per 14.2-kg LPG cylinder is credited directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts after each refill, for up to 12 cylinders annually, to promote cleaner cooking fuel and improve affordability.

The latest increase in domestic LPG prices, earlier revisions in commercial LPG rates, repeated changes in CNG prices and the change in subsidised cylinder quotas reflect the government's response to higher international costs, limited sourcing options and supply disruptions. The government has said it continues to work towards protecting domestic consumers from hardship.

