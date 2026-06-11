Top stocks in news: Lenskart, UltraTech, Eternal, PNB, Power Grid, ZEEL, Central Bank

Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower on Wednesday after giving up early gains led by muted global cues and cautious sentiments ahead of the key US inflation data Investors book profit as geopolitical tensions persist. The BSE Sensex added 64.42 points, or 0.09 per cent, to close at 73,983.18, while NSE's Nifty50 shed 27.15 points, or 0.12 per cent, to end at 23,214.95. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, June 11, 2026:

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Lenskart Solutions: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority-owned Platinum Jasmine is likely to sell a 2.3 per cent stake in Lenskart Solutions, with a floor price of Rs 486 per share and a block deal size of Rs 1,944 crore, suggest some media reports. Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust held a 12.08 percent stake in Lenskart as of March 2026 quarter.

UltraTech Cement: The cement major has entered into an Energy Supply Agreement and a share subscription and shareholders agreement to acquire a 13.99 per cent equity stake in FPEL Services.

Eternal: The parent company of food delivery aggregator Zomato and quick commerce operator Blinkit, has received a GST demand order from the Deputy Commissioner (ST), State Special Circle-I, Andhra Pradesh, involving tax, interest and penalty aggregating to more than Rs 9.63 crore.

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Power Grid Corporation of India: The state-run utility major has approved the upgradation of SCADA and associated systems of NTAMC/RTAMC at an estimated cost of Rs 485.04 crore. It also approved availing an unsecured term loan facility of JPY 80 billion from JBIC and participating financial institutions.

Punjab National Bank: The PSU bank has revised its Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR(B)) deposit rates to up to 6.10 per cent per annum and expects to mobilise around $2.5 billion through the scheme.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company board has approved raising capital of a minimum of Rs 2,300 crore in one or more phases/tranches to fund the company's strategic and business initiatives.

Central Bank of India: The PSU lender has raised deposit rates by up to 253 basis points (bps), taking rates to as high as 6 per cent for 3-5-year FCNR(B) schemes, reported select media channels.

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Krystal Integrated Services: The diversified management services provider has received a Rs 24.38 crore work order from the Office of Resident Commissioner, Maharashtra Sadan, for providing facility management services in New Delhi.

Vascon Engineers: The EPC solutions company has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth Rs 347.43 crore from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Guwahati, for the demolition and redevelopment of RBI quarters at Zoo-Narengi Road Colony, Guwahati, Assam. The project has been awarded on an EPC basis.

Deccan Gold Mines: The mining player has signed a definitive Earn-In, Option and Shareholders Agreement for the Logrosan Tungsten Project in Spain. Under the agreement, it will invest €1.76 million to progressively acquire a 51 per cent stake in Logrosan Minera SL by March 2027, increasing its ownership to 75 percent, subject to agreed milestones and an independent valuation.

PPAP Automotive: The plastic and rubber products player has entered into a partnership agreement with Hutchinson to manufacture advanced body sealing systems in India for the passenger vehicle segment. The partnership will provide PPAP with access to Hutchinson's technology, licensed know-how, engineering expertise, and technical support.