Nifty, Sensex, Nifty Bank outlook for today: GIFT Nifty down 188 pts; key levels to watch

Indian equity benchmark indices are headed for a gap-down open on Thursday as the weak global sentiments weigh on the sentiments following an unfavorable US inflation data and renewed tensions between the US and Iran, pushing the crude oil price higher, which raise the inflation concerns.

Markets are stabilizing, with sentiment gradually improving as crude oil prices remain contained. Investor confidence has strengthened amid hopes of a resolution to the Israel-Iran conflict, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Brent crude is providing relief on the inflation front and supporting domestic consumption sentiment, he said.

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GIFT Nifty, Asian markets & US stocks

GIFT Nifty Futures on the NSE International Exchange were 187.60 points, or 0.81 per cent, up at 23,052.50, hinting at a negative start for the domestic market on Thursday. Asian stocks fell on Thursday after a hotter-than-expected US inflation data and renewed US-Iran concerns. KOSPI tumbled up to 2 per cent, while Nikkei and Hang Seng dropped nearly a per cent each.

The major US stock indices ended sharply lower on Wednesday, with chipmaker shares extending recent declines ‌and renewed tensions between the US and Iran adding to uncertainty. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.87 per cent, to 49,918.78, the S&P ​500 lost 1.62 per cent, to 7,266.99 and the Nasdaq Composite tanked 1.98 per cent to 25,169.50.

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Crude, US dollar, gold & more

Oil prices ‌climbed more than $2 a barrel Thursday as Iran declared the critical chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz, closed. Brent crude prices rose to $95.40 a barrel, up $2.30 or 2.47 per cent. The US dollar index was steady at 100.03, firmly within the tight trading range it has sat in throughout the past week. Bitcoin was down 0.5 per cent at $61,445.19, while gold was off 0.3 per cent at $4,059.59.

Investor sentiment remained fragile amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following fresh developments involving the US and Iran, which initially pushed Brent crude prices higher, said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking. "Traders should align their positions accordingly,, while maintaining selective short positions in weaker pockets as a hedge against overnight risk."

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FII-DII flows

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 1,891.21 crore on Thursday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 2,492.42 crore on a net-net basis.



Nifty50 & Sensex outlook

"The market faced resistance after an intraday rally. We are of the view that 23,350/74,300 would act as an immediate resistance zone for the bulls. As long as it is trading below this level, weak sentiment is likely to continue," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities

"On the downside, the market could retest the levels of 23,100 - 23,050/73,600-73,500. On the flip side, above 23,350/74,300, it could bounce back till 23,425/74,600. Further upside may also continue, which could lift the index to 23,500/75,000. The intraday market texture is volatile and non-directional. Hence, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders," he said.

Sensex formed an Inverted Hammer-like candlestick pattern on the daily chart, indicating rejection at higher levels and the presence of selling pressure near resistance, said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice broking. "On the downside, the 73,000–73,200 zone remains an important support area and will be closely watched in the coming sessions."

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Nifty signaling that the market is preparing for an important bottom reversal at the lows. This is positive indication, said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. "The underlying trend has turned positive from near the supports and more upside is likely. A sustainable move above the hurdle of 23,500 is likely to open broad-based buying in the market. Immediate support is placed at 23,100."



Nifty Bank outlook

Nifty Bank formed a small-bodied candle with a prominent upper wick on the daily chart. Selling pressure during the second half led the index to surrender a large part of its gains, indicating resistance and profit booking at elevated levels. Nifty Bank is signalling relative outperformance of banking stocks, said Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

"Going ahead, the immediate support for Bank Nifty is placed in the 54,700-54,600 zone. Any sustainable move below this zone could result in Bank Nifty extending its weakness towards 54,200, followed by 53,800 in the short term. On the upside, the immediate resistance for Bank Nifty is placed in the 55,500-55,600 zone," it added.

Bank Nifty experienced profit booking at higher levels and formed a negative candle on the daily chart. It has formed a long upper-shadow Doji candle, indicating selling pressure near higher levels and some exhaustion in bullish momentum. It continues to hold above the falling trendline breakout zone, which was breached earlier with a strong bullish candle, said Bajaj Broking.

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"Nifty Bank witnessed profit booking from the neckline of the double bottom breakout area of 55,500-55,600. A decisive move above this level would confirm renewed buying momentum and open the path towards 56,000 and 56,500 levels. On the downside, immediate support is positioned at 54,000–53,800 being the low of the current week," he added.

