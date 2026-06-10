'Your LPG subsidy will be blocked': Why this message should set off alarm bells

You are cooking dinner. You get a message saying, "Your LPG subsidy will be blocked." Your stomach drops.

Don't click on that link yet. Read this first.

The message that a friend forwarded you or you probably received via SMS, or slipped into your WhatsApp, could be the beginning of a scam designed to rob you of your savings.

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Cybercriminals are targeting users of Bharat Gas, Indane, and HP Gas through these messages. One wrong tap could drain your bank account. Here's everything you need to know — before it is too late.

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How does the scam work?

You will receive an SMS on the lines of “Your LPG cylinder subsidy will be blocked", "Complete your LPG cylinder KYC immediately", and "LPG cylinder connection may get disconnected. Click here."

You will be directed to a link to "update KYC immediately", leading to a fake website which looks official.

The consumers would be asked to enter personal information like Aadhaar number, bank account details, debit/credit card information, and the OTP received on their phone.

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Is it mandatory to get LPG KYC done?

Oil marketing companies may ask consumers to complete verification processes from time to time. They NEVER ask consumers to share OTPs, card details or banking passwords over calls, texts, or messaging apps.

What if you've already clicked the link?

If you have already shared sensitive information, you should contact your bank immediately and block vulnerable accounts or cards. Change your online passwords IMMEDIATELY. Report the incident to the local police or through the national cybercrime reporting portal.

Besides this, you also need to inform your LPG distributor about the incident.

A word of caution

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Alarm bells should ring immediately when you see "Update KYC or subsidy will stop". You should always be wary of any unknown links sent via SMS or WhatsApp and any requests for OTPs, ATM PINs or banking credentials.

Moreover, you should be extremely wary of calls from people claiming to be gas agency representatives seeking your financial details.