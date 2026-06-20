'You gotta calm down sometimes and...': Trump claims he urged Israel to agree to Hezbollah ceasefire

US President Donald Trump said he had urged Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Hezbollah, saying rising violence in Lebanon could hurt broader diplomatic efforts involving Iran.

In a phone interview with NBC News, Trump said he spoke with Israeli officials and pressed for restraint, arguing that continued fighting risked undermining a broader regional agreement. "You just gotta calm down sometimes and use your head," Trump said, according to an NBC News reporter who posted details of the interview on X. Trump declined to say whether he spoke directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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His remarks came hours after Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire in Lebanon following a surge in hostilities that raised fears of a wider regional conflict and cast doubt over efforts to turn the interim US-Iran agreement into a lasting Middle East peace deal.

A senior US official said the ceasefire took effect at about 4 pm local time in Lebanon after an exchange of fire between the two sides. The official said American and Qatari negotiators, with assistance from Iran, helped broker the agreement. Two Hezbollah sources and a senior Israeli official confirmed the ceasefire to Reuters. "If Hezbollah does not attack us, then for us it is not a time of war," the Israeli official said, adding that Israeli forces would remain deployed in southern Lebanon. Lebanese security sources said Israel carried out several airstrikes during the first hour of the ceasefire, though no strikes were reported after 5 pm.

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The violence in Lebanon also forced the postponement of planned US-Iran talks in Switzerland that were seen as crucial to advancing negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme and the future of the Strait of Hormuz. Under the interim agreement signed earlier this week, Washington and Tehran have given themselves 60 days to negotiate a broader settlement covering Iran's nuclear activities, sanctions relief and regional security issues.

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said Iran had made clear that further negotiations depended on a comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned that Washington would be responsible for ensuring commitments under the agreement were upheld. In a post on X, Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee, said: "The United States' failure to adhere to the first clause of the memorandum of understanding demonstrates that it lacks the will to earn the trust of the Iranian people." He added: "The continuation of this situation will cost them dearly, beginning with a smart and deterrent response to the violation of the memorandum of understanding's commitments. We remain steadfast."

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Trump also defended the interim accord with Iran amid criticism from some Republican allies. On social media, he wrote: "The War has diminished Iran!" and added, "We didn't meet out of desperation, Iran did. They are FINISHED!" He also said: "We'll play out the 60 days. They get no money, not ten cents!"