LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, June 22: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG prices continue to affect Indian households despite the conflict in West Asia coming to an end. The United States and Iran have signed a memorandum of understanding to immediately stop the war, leading to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. This development has eased worries about fuel supplies and prices, although key issues between the two countries remain unresolved.

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Oil tankers have resumed passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and the United States has lifted its blockade on Iran. Both nations have 60 days to finalise an agreement on Iran's nuclear programme and establish a $300 billion reconstruction fund along with other financial incentives.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 22

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 22

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

CNG prices across major cities on June 22

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 86 Chennai 96 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on June 22

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

A report last week stated that domestic refiners may be asked to maintain larger crude oil inventories to address possible future supply concerns. The government noted that the cost of supplying a domestic LPG cylinder has risen to over ₹1,600 due to international price surges linked to the West Asia conflict. Industry sources said the recent price increase only partly covers losses on household cylinder sales. Before the revision, oil marketing companies were estimated to lose about ₹703 on every LPG cylinder sold.

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Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the price increase was unavoidable due to the global situation. He cited limited LPG sources and challenges in procurement and transportation, including higher costs caused by long trans-shipment times. However, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated there was no energy shortage in the country and that the supply situation for crude oil, LPG and natural gas was comfortable.

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Meanwhile, during the conflict, India diversified its liquefied petroleum gas sourcing, increasing imports from the United States, Iran and other countries to reduce dependence on the Gulf region. State-owned fuel retailers absorbed much of the international price rise to protect households. Before the conflict, about 90 per cent of India's LPG imports came from West Asian suppliers. By April 2026, the United States accounted for nearly one-third of India's LPG imports, up from 8 per cent in February, according to a Crisil report.

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This shift was supported by a 2.2 million tonne-a-year LPG supply agreement signed with the United States in late 2025, equivalent to about 10 per cent of India's annual import requirement. Iran also re-entered India's import basket, accounting for around 6 per cent of April imports, while supplies were sourced from Argentina, Chile, France and the Netherlands.

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The diversification helped maintain supplies during the conflict but resulted in longer supply chains and higher freight costs. The disruption affected demand, with LPG consumption falling to 2.47 million tonnes in April from 3.2 million tonnes in February as limited availability and rising prices curbed usage. After rising 6 per cent to a record 33.2 million tonnes in fiscal 2026, India's LPG consumption declined 13 per cent year-on-year in March and April, before falling 20 per cent in May.

Commercial and industrial users were more affected than households, as market-linked customers responded faster to higher prices and supply constraints.