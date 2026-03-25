LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, March 25: Check latest prices across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

LPG, CNG, PNG prices on March 25: The ongoing conflict in West Asia and the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz have unsettled the energy sector. Energy prices continue to be a significant concern for both households and commercial establishments.

Moreover, India relies heavily on imports for its energy needs, sourcing 50 per cent of its natural gas, 60 per cent of LPG, and 88 per cent of crude oil from abroad. A large portion of these imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, with 85 to 95 per cent of LPG and 30 per cent of natural gas transported via this route.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The disruption in the strait has raised concerns among households about the pricing and availability of oil and gas.

14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder prices on March 25

Cities Price (₹/ cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

19 kg commercial LPG cylinder prices on March 25

Cities Price (₹/ cylinder) Delhi 1,884 Bengaluru 1,958 Hyderabad 2,105 Mumbai 1,836 Chennai 2,043.50 Kolkata 1,988.50

CNG prices on March 25

Cities Price (₹/ cylinder) Delhi 77.09 Bengaluru 90.10 Hyderabad 96 Mumbai 77 Chennai 91.50 Kolkata 93.5

PNG prices on March 25

Cities Price (₹/ cylinder) Delhi 47.89 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

PNG SUPPLY TO HOUSEHOLDS

The Centre on Tuesday notified the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution (Through Laying, Building, Operation and Expansion of Pipelines and Other Facilities) Order, 2026. The order aims to accelerate the development of pipeline infrastructure across the country to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply to households and industries.

Issued under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the new framework grants the government broader powers to maintain the availability and smooth distribution of critical energy resources. Authorised entities by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) or the central government can now lay, operate, maintain and expand pipelines across public, private and residential areas under a uniform regulatory structure.

Advertisement

The order specially emphasised on expanding piped natural gas (PNG) connections for households. It sought to improve last-mile connectivity and accelerate the growth of city gas distribution (CGD) networks. Housing societies, resident welfare associations (RWAs) and other bodies controlling residential access must provide right of way within three working days of receiving an application from an authorised entity.

Additionally, public authorities are prohibited from imposing arbitrary taxes, levies or charges. The order introduces standardised fees for right of way, road restoration and land use. It also offers options for “dig and pay” or “dig and restore” to simplify pipeline laying and maintenance.