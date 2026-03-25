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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, March 25: Check latest prices across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, March 25: Check latest prices across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Energy prices continue to be a significant concern for both households and commercial establishments amid the disruption in Hormuz.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Mar 25, 2026 8:54 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, March 25: Check latest prices across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, BengaluruLPG, CNG, PNG prices on March 25: Check the prices across cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices on March 25: The ongoing conflict in West Asia and the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz have unsettled the energy sector. Energy prices continue to be a significant concern for both households and commercial establishments.

Moreover, India relies heavily on imports for its energy needs, sourcing 50 per cent of its natural gas, 60 per cent of LPG, and 88 per cent of crude oil from abroad. A large portion of these imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, with 85 to 95 per cent of LPG and 30 per cent of natural gas transported via this route.

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The disruption in the strait has raised concerns among households about the pricing and availability of oil and gas. 

14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder prices on March 25

Cities  Price (₹/ cylinder)
Delhi 913
Bengaluru 915.50
Hyderabad 965
Mumbai  912.50
Chennai  928.50
Kolkata 939

19 kg commercial LPG cylinder prices on March 25

Cities  Price (₹/ cylinder)
Delhi 1,884
Bengaluru 1,958
Hyderabad 2,105
Mumbai 1,836
Chennai 2,043.50
Kolkata 1,988.50

CNG prices on March 25

Cities  Price (₹/ cylinder)
Delhi 77.09
Bengaluru 90.10
Hyderabad 96
Mumbai 77
Chennai 91.50
Kolkata 93.5

PNG prices on March 25

Cities  Price (₹/ cylinder)
Delhi 47.89
Bengaluru 52
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 50
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50

PNG SUPPLY TO HOUSEHOLDS

The Centre on Tuesday notified the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution (Through Laying, Building, Operation and Expansion of Pipelines and Other Facilities) Order, 2026. The order aims to accelerate the development of pipeline infrastructure across the country to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply to households and industries.

Issued under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the new framework grants the government broader powers to maintain the availability and smooth distribution of critical energy resources. Authorised entities by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) or the central government can now lay, operate, maintain and expand pipelines across public, private and residential areas under a uniform regulatory structure.

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The order specially emphasised on expanding piped natural gas (PNG) connections for households. It sought to improve last-mile connectivity and accelerate the growth of city gas distribution (CGD) networks. Housing societies, resident welfare associations (RWAs) and other bodies controlling residential access must provide right of way within three working days of receiving an application from an authorised entity.

Additionally, public authorities are prohibited from imposing arbitrary taxes, levies or charges. The order introduces standardised fees for right of way, road restoration and land use. It also offers options for “dig and pay” or “dig and restore” to simplify pipeline laying and maintenance.

Published on: Mar 25, 2026 8:54 AM IST
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