LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, May 11: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's proposal to end the months-long war, calling it "totally unacceptable." The Iranian offer was received by Trump on Sunday amid hopes that it could lead to a breakthrough in the conflict that began on February 28. The war has blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a key sea route for global oil supplies, causing fuel shortages in several countries.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Trump stated, "I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it – TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!" Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to use fuel judiciously, defer gold purchases and postpone foreign travel for a year to help conserve foreign exchange amid the crisis in West Asia.

MUST READ | ‘Work from home, avoid foreign trips & gold purchases...’: PM Modi’s message amid West Asia oil crisis

The recent developments and uncertainties mean concerns for countries like India, which import a significant share of their energy needs through the Strait of Hormuz, have persisted. Closer home households are concerned about the pricing of LPG, CNG and PNG.

In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 3,071.50 after a recent hike, while domestic LPG cylinder prices remained unchanged.

Advertisement

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on May 11

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on May 11

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

CNG prices across major cities on May 11

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 81 Chennai 91.50 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on May 11

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

Amid supply disruption, the government has increased efforts to stop households from holding both a PNG connection and a subsidised domestic LPG connection. A government order issued in late March made it mandatory for consumers with PNG connections to surrender their domestic LPG connections. PNG consumers were also barred from applying for new domestic LPG connections. The order stated that LPG supply would stop after three months if a household did not switch to PNG despite its availability.

DON'T MISS | Big gas rule change! These households may have to give up LPG connection by June

Advertisement

Authorities said homes with both PNG and LPG connections could be flagged, especially in Delhi and other cities where piped gas is available. The aim is to curb black-marketing of subsidised LPG and ensure limited supplies reach households that genuinely need them. Under the amended rules, keeping both connections for the same dwelling is prohibited, and homes with PNG access are being asked to shift fully to piped gas and surrender domestic LPG connections.

