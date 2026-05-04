LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, May 4: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG prices continue even as Donald Trump announced ‘Project Freedom’ to escort stranded ships out of the Strait of Hormuz. He had earlier said that Iran said it was in a state of collapse and had asked the US to open the strait.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The blockade has naturally affected many countries, including India, that imports a significant amount of energy through that route. Owing to the crunch, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was raised by Rs 993 from Friday to Rs 3,071.50 in Delhi, marking the third straight monthly increase, while there was no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders. Aviation turbine fuel prices for domestic airlines also remained unchanged, with state-owned oil companies absorbing the rise in global prices to protect airlines and consumers, Indian Oil Corporation said.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on May 4

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on May 4

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

CNG prices across major cities on May 4

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 81 Chennai 91.50 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on May 4

Advertisement

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

The government is also identifying households that have both LPG and PNG connections as it enforces an order banning dual ownership. A notification issued on March 14 amended the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, 2000, making it compulsory for consumers with PNG connections to surrender their domestic LPG connections. PNG consumers are also not allowed to apply for new domestic LPG connections. A government order issued in late March said LPG supply would stop after three months if a household did not switch to PNG despite its availability.

India imports about 88 per cent of its crude oil, 50 per cent of its natural gas and 60 per cent of its LPG requirement. Before the US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28 and Tehran's retaliation, more than half of India's crude imports, about 30 per cent of gas imports and 85-90 per cent of LPG imports came from West Asian countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Advertisement

MUST READ | Petrol, diesel, LPG price hike likely; govt weighing ₹4–5/litre increase in fuel rates

In a development on supplies, an official statement on Sunday said a tanker carrying LPG for India had sailed out of the Strait of Hormuz and was heading to the country. The Marshall Islands-flagged LPG carrier MT Sarv Shakti, carrying 46,313 tonnes of LPG and staffed by 20 crew members, including 18 Indians, cleared the shipping chokepoint on May 2 and is expected to reach Visakhapatnam on May 13.

The cargo is enough to meet about half a day's requirement in the country and is expected to partly ease supply constraints that have continued since the start of the West Asia conflict more than two months ago.

Amid the price rise, the CPI on Sunday staged a protest in Chennai demanding an immediate rollback of the hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices, alleging that the move had severely hit small businesses and roadside eateries. Led by CPI South Chennai District Secretary S K Siva, party workers gathered near the Panagal Building in Saidapet and raised slogans against the BJP-led Union government.

