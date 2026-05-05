LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, May 5: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG prices continued as the US and Iran launched new attacks in the Gulf. This came after Trump announced ‘Project Freedom’ to escort stranded ships out of the Strait of Hormuz. Several merchant ships in the Gulf reported explosions or fires. Meanwhile, the US said it destroyed six small Iranian military boats, and an oil port in the UAE.
The attacks over the vital energy-trade choke-point has shaken the already-fragile truce between the two sides.
The disruption in the Strait of Hormuz has impacted countries including India, which imports a significant portion of its energy through this route. Amid the supply crunch, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 993 from Friday to Rs 3,071.50 in Delhi, marking the third consecutive monthly rise. However, domestic LPG cylinder prices remained unchanged.
14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on May 5
|Cities
|Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|913
|Bengaluru
|915.50
|Hyderabad
|965
|Mumbai
|912.50
|Chennai
|928.50
|Kolkata
|939
Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on May 5
|Cities
|Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|3,071.50
|Bengaluru
|3,152
|Hyderabad
|3,315
|Mumbai
|3,024
|Chennai
|3,237
|Kolkata
|3,202
CNG prices across major cities on May 5
|Cities
|Price (₹/kg)
|Delhi
|77.09
|Bengaluru
|88.95
|Hyderabad
|97
|Mumbai
|81
|Chennai
|91.50
|Kolkata
|93.50
PNG prices across major cities on May 5
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|47.90
|Bengaluru
|52
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|50
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
Also a government order has made it mandatory for consumers with PNG connections to surrender their domestic LPG connections. PNG consumers are also barred from applying for new domestic LPG connections. The order from late March stated that LPG supply would stop after three months if a household did not switch to PNG despite its availability.
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Official data showed that India’s LPG consumption fell 16.16 per cent in April due to supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict affecting availability for household kitchens and commercial users. LPG consumption stood at 2.2 million tonnes in April, down from 2.62 million tonnes in the same period last year. It was also 10.5 per cent lower than the 2.45 million tonnes of LPG sales in April 2024, and lower than the 2.379 million tonnes consumed in March, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.
India imports about 60 per cent of its LPG requirements, much of it through the Strait of Hormuz, which was effectively closed following US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation. With supplies from Saudi Arabia and the UAE disrupted, the government cut LPG supplies to commercial establishments such as hotels and industries to safeguard household cooking gas availability. Supplies to households were also regulated by increasing the gap between two refills.