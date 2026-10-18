LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 18): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) prices also remain an important consideration for households, commuters and businesses, with rates varying across cities depending on local taxes, input gas prices, transportation costs and distribution charges.

While domestic LPG rates have remained steady, fluctuations in international energy markets and ongoing geopolitical tensions continue to raise concerns about supply security and fuel costs. Any sustained increase in gas procurement costs could put pressure on city gas distributors and commercial consumers, although retail prices depend on local pricing decisions.

MUST READ: LNG traffic through Hormuz returns, but remains 80% below pre-war levels

Here is a look at the latest LPG, CNG and PNG prices across major Indian cities today.

14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 18

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Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 18

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,810 Bengaluru 2,898 Hyderabad 3,065 Mumbai 2,764.50 Chennai 2,983 Kolkata 2,954 Jaipur 2,839 Noida 2,810 Gurugram 2,828 Chandigarh 2,833

CNG prices in major cities on October 18

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 98 Hyderabad 112 Advertisement Mumbai 89 Chennai 99.50 Kolkata 103 Jaipur 99.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 93.80

PNG prices across major cities on October 18

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 56 Mumbai 52 Chennai 52 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 51.50 Noida 49.46 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 57.48

US-Iran war update

Brent crude prices hit $109.9 per barrel whereas US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) amid escalating conflict in the Middle East, triggering fears of severe global supply shortages. For the week, WTI added more than 10%, while Brent advanced nearly 5%.

Rubio said oil prices were spiking due to the war on Iran, Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, and Russia’s war on Ukraine. He said Trump’s decision to waive sanctions on Russia for 60 days came as global oil prices are affected by “conflicts around the world … starting to crash into each other”.

The US military claimed that 97 per cent of vessels seeking to cross the Strait of Hormuz had transited safely without being hit by Iranian projectiles, asserting that the strategic waterway remained open despite attacks on commercial shipping. CENTCOM spokesperson Captain Tim Hawkins said US-led protection efforts had helped thousands of ships pass through, even as a Singapore-flagged container ship recently sank after being struck by an Iranian projectile.

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Iran must urgently reduce its reliance on southern ports and develop alternative trade routes to cope with wartime maritime restrictions, the country's vice president for parliamentary and strategic affairs, Mohsen Esmaeili, said on Saturday. Speaking at a meeting with government officials and business representatives, Esmaeili argued that diversifying trade routes would strengthen the country's resilience during the conflict.

United States says its forces have redirected 138 commercial vessels to enforce a naval blockade of Iranian ports, adding pressure on Tehran's maritime trade and access to shipping routes.