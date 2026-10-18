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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 18): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 18): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) prices also remain an important consideration for households, commuters and businesses, with rates varying across cities depending on local taxes, input gas prices, transportation costs and distribution charges.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 18, 2026 7:57 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 18): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesDomestic LPG cylinders, standard across millions of Indian kitchens, remain sensitive to global crude and international benchmark fluctuations.

LPG, CNG and PNG prices today: Domestic LPG cylinder prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on October 17, providing some relief to household consumers despite continued volatility in global energy markets.

However, commercial LPG prices remain higher following the October 1 revision, which increased operating costs for restaurants, hotels, eateries and other businesses that depend on cooking gas. In Delhi, a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder costs ₹942, while a 19-kg commercial cylinder is priced at ₹2,810.

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CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) prices also remain an important consideration for households, commuters and businesses, with rates varying across cities depending on local taxes, input gas prices, transportation costs and distribution charges.

While domestic LPG rates have remained steady, fluctuations in international energy markets and ongoing geopolitical tensions continue to raise concerns about supply security and fuel costs. Any sustained increase in gas procurement costs could put pressure on city gas distributors and commercial consumers, although retail prices depend on local pricing decisions.

MUST READ: LNG traffic through Hormuz returns, but remains 80% below pre-war levels

Here is a look at the latest LPG, CNG and PNG prices across major Indian cities today.

14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 18

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Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

942

Bengaluru

944.50

Hyderabad

994

Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 18

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,810

Bengaluru

2,898

Hyderabad

3,065

Mumbai

2,764.50

Chennai

2,983

Kolkata

2,954

Jaipur

2,839

Noida

2,810

Gurugram

2,828

Chandigarh

2,833

CNG prices in major cities on October 18

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

98

Hyderabad

112

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Mumbai

89

Chennai

99.50

Kolkata

103

Jaipur

99.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

93.80

PNG prices across major cities on October 18

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

56
Mumbai

52

Chennai

52

Kolkata

50

Jaipur

51.50

Noida

49.46

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

57.48

US-Iran war update

Brent crude prices hit $109.9 per barrel whereas US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) amid escalating conflict in the Middle East, triggering fears of severe global supply shortages. For the week, WTI added more than 10%, while Brent advanced nearly 5%.

Rubio said oil prices were spiking due to the war on Iran, Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, and Russia’s war on Ukraine. He said Trump’s decision to waive sanctions on Russia for 60 days came as global oil prices are affected by “conflicts around the world … starting to crash into each other”.

The US military claimed that 97 per cent of vessels seeking to cross the Strait of Hormuz had transited safely without being hit by Iranian projectiles, asserting that the strategic waterway remained open despite attacks on commercial shipping. CENTCOM spokesperson Captain Tim Hawkins said US-led protection efforts had helped thousands of ships pass through, even as a Singapore-flagged container ship recently sank after being struck by an Iranian projectile.

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SEE WHY: Gulf war repair bill cut to $40 billion from $58 billion: Rystad Energy

Iran must urgently reduce its reliance on southern ports and develop alternative trade routes to cope with wartime maritime restrictions, the country's vice president for parliamentary and strategic affairs, Mohsen Esmaeili, said on Saturday. Speaking at a meeting with government officials and business representatives, Esmaeili argued that diversifying trade routes would strengthen the country's resilience during the conflict.

United States says its forces have redirected 138 commercial vessels to enforce a naval blockade of Iranian ports, adding pressure on Tehran's maritime trade and access to shipping routes.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 18, 2026 7:56 AM IST
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