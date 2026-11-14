Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
corporate
Tata Group friction spills into operating firms as Voltas chairman pick bypasses Chandrasekaran’s nod 

Tata Group friction spills into operating firms as Voltas chairman pick bypasses Chandrasekaran’s nod 

The development follows Noel Tata stepping down as chairman of several boards, including Voltas, earlier this week upon turning 70, the superannuation age for non-executive directors of the group.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 14, 2026 11:37 AM IST
Tata Group friction spills into operating firms as Voltas chairman pick bypasses Chandrasekaran’s nod The previous Tata Sons board meeting had laid bare the widening rift with Noel Tata opposing the entire board on these matters.

Tata imbroglio is now impacting regular functioning of the companies of the group, with the elevation of Tata Consumer Products MD and CEO Sunil D’Souza as chairman of Voltas coming under scrutiny at a high-level group meeting soon.

The transition — which saw D’Souza succeed Noel Tata at the 1954-founded firm — has become complex because Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, who also chairs Tata Consumer Products, was not kept informed of the appointment, according to report by Business Statndard.

Advertisement

Tata Sons is the principal promoter and holding company of Tata Consumer Products with close to a 29% stake. It is unusual for the CEO of a Tata company to be appointed chairman of another group entity without prior consultation with the Tata Sons chairman, the report added.

D’Souza, an industry veteran with three decades of experience in the consumer space, had joined the Voltas board as a non-executive director in May 2026. Following his elevation, a board meeting of Tata Consumer Products to take a view on the appointment cannot be ruled out, the Business Standard reported, adding that the company’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) is also believed to be looking into the issue.

The development follows Noel Tata stepping down as chairman of several boards, including Voltas, earlier this week upon turning 70, the superannuation age for non-executive directors of the group.

Advertisement

In several instances, he appointed successors without customary consultation with Chandrasekaran, who chairs key group boards including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Steel, Tata Power, Tata Motors, Air India, Tata Consumer Products, and Indian Hotels Company.

Amid the ongoing turbulence in the salt-to-software conglomerate, Noel Tata’s recent board appointments have drawn sharp focus ahead of the next Tata Sons board meeting on November 26.

At the centre of the broader dispute between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts — which holds a 66% stake in the holding company — are two core issues: Chandrasekaran’s reappointment for a third term and a proposed listing of Tata Sons.

The previous Tata Sons board meeting had laid bare the widening rift with Noel Tata opposing the entire board on these matters.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 14, 2026 11:37 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more