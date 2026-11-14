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'I'm signing it too': Elon Musk backs employees' petition to reinstate Jensen Huang

'I'm signing it too': Elon Musk backs employees' petition to reinstate Jensen Huang

The former Nvidia CEO resigned after admitting reports of two extramarital affairs came to the fore. The two women are Alice Huang, who is suspected of being a Chinese spy, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 14, 2026 9:28 AM IST
'I'm signing it too': Elon Musk backs employees' petition to reinstate Jensen HuangThis, however, is not the first time Elon Musk has backed Jensen Huang publicly. (Image created by AI)

Amid the ongoing Nvidia controversy, Elon Musk has backed its former CEO Jensen Huang once again. Musk said late Friday night that he would sign the petition by Nvidia employees to reinstate Huang. The former Nvidia CEO resigned after admitting reports of two extramarital affairs came to the fore. The two women are Alice Huang, who is suspected of being a Chinese spy, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare.

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While replying to a user on X, Musk said, "A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I'm signing it too." The user said that if the employees want Jensen back, they should start with "NVIDIA is nothing without people", follow it up by resigning and chilling.

DON'T MISS | 'I'm a piece of sh**': What transpired on Jensen Huang's last day as Nvidia CEO

The user added, "Good GPU engineers are very hard to find and even harder to replace than ML engineers. Engineers should take their destiny into their own hands if they love the company. They shape and deliver the company mission, not the boards."

This, however, is not the first time Elon Musk has backed Jensen Huang publicly. On Thursday, financial blog ZeroHedge posted, "Elon please hire Jensen." To this, Musk replied, "That would be an honour."

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MUST READ | Nvidia row intensifies: Ex-CEO Jensen Huang was in relationship with second employee, claims report

Nvidia employees' petition to bring back Jensen Huang

More than 1,600 employees sought Huang's return to Nvidia despite his extramarital affairs and subsequent resignation, WIRED reported, citing internal communication. An internal "suggestion box" submitted by a longtime engineer urged the board to consider employee sentiment before taking any action.

As of Friday, the suggestion box garnered more than 1,600 comments, with many asking the company board to find a way to reinstate Jensen Huang.

DO CHECKOUT | 'Bring back THE boss if..': Over 1,600 Nvidia employees demand Jensen Huang's return

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A commenter wrote, "If you believe in the mission, bring back THE boss." "We are all humans and can make mistakes. Jensen did so many good things and he needs a second chance," another commenter said.

An employee even sent a companywide email, seeking answers on Huang's resignation. "I stand by Jensen," the employee wrote. He further wrote, "Not because I believe any person is infallible, but because I refuse to believe that standing for fairness must mean standing at a distance from someone whose leadership has meant so much to us."

Some others, however, expected a board investigation to culminate before any big changes take place. The suggestion box urged the board to share its findings with employees and formally seek employees' sentiment "about Jensen's continuing as our CEO".

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Published on: Nov 14, 2026 9:28 AM IST
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