Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 19): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 19): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) prices also remain an important consideration for households, commuters and businesses, with rates varying across cities depending on local taxes, input gas prices, transportation costs and distribution charges.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 9:03 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 19): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesDomestic LPG cylinders, standard across millions of Indian kitchens, remain sensitive to global crude and international benchmark fluctuations.

LPG, CNG and PNG prices today: LPG, CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) prices across India remain in focus on October 19 as households and businesses monitor cooking gas and transport fuel costs. According to the latest available city-wise price data, domestic LPG rates remain unchanged following the October 1 revision, while commercial LPG prices increased across major cities.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, CNG and PNG rates continue to vary by city, depending on local distribution tariffs, taxes and gas procurement costs. Separately, recent reports indicate that India is exploring the blending of hydrogen into PNG networks, with a proposal for blending up to 5% hydrogen under consideration. The proposal is aimed at reducing dependence on conventional natural gas over time, but it is still at the planning stage and does not represent an immediate change in retail gas prices. Consumers should check their local gas distributor for the latest applicable CNG and PNG rates.

In Delhi, a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder costs ₹942, while a 19-kg commercial cylinder is priced at ₹2,810, up ₹62.50 from September. The increase adds to the cost burden for restaurants, hotels and other commercial establishments.

Advertisement

MUST READ: India’s LNG costs surge to $26.4 per mmBtu despite efforts to protect supplies

14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 19

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

942

Bengaluru

944.50

Hyderabad

994

Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 19

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,810

Bengaluru

2,898

Hyderabad

3,065

Mumbai

2,764.50

Chennai

2,983

Kolkata

2,954

Jaipur

2,839

Noida

2,810

Gurugram

2,828

Chandigarh

2,833

Advertisement

CNG prices in major cities on October 19

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

98

Hyderabad

112

Mumbai

89

Chennai

99.50

Kolkata

103

Jaipur

99.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

93.80

PNG prices across major cities on October 19

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

56
Mumbai

52

Chennai

52

Kolkata

50

Jaipur

51.50

Noida

49.46

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

57.48

US-Iran war update

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says an oil tanker “violating regulations” caught fire after hitting a sea mine in the Strait of Hormuz as attacks on shipping continue.

Trump says he is in the process of negotiating a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, while suggesting Moscow hasn’t helped Iran during the US-Israel war. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “driving America into another war to stay out of jail”.

The news comes as the war in the region spreads. Iran’s parliament has approved a new defence minister, and Saudi Arabia has faced fresh drone and missile attacks from Yemen. Egypt has said it is ready to back Riyadh, and Iran’s foreign minister says an offer to reopen Hormuz is still on the table.

Advertisement

SEE WHY: Brent hits $110 as Hormuz ship attacks, Houthi strikes on Saudi trigger oil rally

Iran is pushing a seven-day peace plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as President Donald Trump and CENTCOM insist the key oil route remains open to all ships except Iran.

Trump has put off Iran strikes amid the midterm elections, but the warfare on oil shipping and pricing remain a potential point of post-election retaliation, experts anticipate.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 19, 2026 9:03 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more