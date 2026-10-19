LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 19): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

In Delhi, a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder costs ₹942, while a 19-kg commercial cylinder is priced at ₹2,810, up ₹62.50 from September. The increase adds to the cost burden for restaurants, hotels and other commercial establishments.
MUST READ: India’s LNG costs surge to $26.4 per mmBtu despite efforts to protect supplies
14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 19
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 19
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,810
|
Bengaluru
|
2,898
|
Hyderabad
|
3,065
|
Mumbai
|
2,764.50
|
Chennai
|
2,983
|
Kolkata
|
2,954
|
Jaipur
|
2,839
|
Noida
|
2,810
|
Gurugram
|
2,828
|
Chandigarh
|
2,833
CNG prices in major cities on October 19
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
86.98
|
Bengaluru
|
98
|
Hyderabad
|
112
|
Mumbai
|
89
|
Chennai
|
99.50
|
Kolkata
|
103
|
Jaipur
|
99.50
|
Noida
|
95.59
|
Gurugram
|
92.01
|
Chandigarh
|
93.80
PNG prices across major cities on October 19
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
56
|Mumbai
|
52
|
Chennai
|
52
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
51.50
|
Noida
|
49.46
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
57.48
US-Iran war update
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says an oil tanker “violating regulations” caught fire after hitting a sea mine in the Strait of Hormuz as attacks on shipping continue.
Trump says he is in the process of negotiating a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, while suggesting Moscow hasn’t helped Iran during the US-Israel war. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “driving America into another war to stay out of jail”.
The news comes as the war in the region spreads. Iran’s parliament has approved a new defence minister, and Saudi Arabia has faced fresh drone and missile attacks from Yemen. Egypt has said it is ready to back Riyadh, and Iran’s foreign minister says an offer to reopen Hormuz is still on the table.
SEE WHY: Brent hits $110 as Hormuz ship attacks, Houthi strikes on Saudi trigger oil rally
Iran is pushing a seven-day peace plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as President Donald Trump and CENTCOM insist the key oil route remains open to all ships except Iran.
Trump has put off Iran strikes amid the midterm elections, but the warfare on oil shipping and pricing remain a potential point of post-election retaliation, experts anticipate.