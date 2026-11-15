Trump bought up to $5 million in Nvidia stock ahead of China chip policy shift: Watchdog analysis

US President Donald Trump purchased between $1 million and $5 million worth of Nvidia shares shortly before his administration revoked a Biden-era restriction on advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chip exports to China, according to an analysis of public financial disclosures by the anti-corruption group DeKleptocracy and reported by The Guardian.
The disclosures indicate the transaction occurred in May 2025, one day before the administration withdrew the AI Diffusion Framework — a rule designed to limit Nvidia’s ability to sell advanced chips to China on national security grounds. Nvidia’s share price rose following the policy reversal, which cleared a path for the chipmaker to expand sales in a market that previously accounted for roughly a quarter of its revenue.