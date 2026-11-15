Mark Zuckerberg buys historic gothic castle in Ireland for ₹538 crore. Here's what it comes with

The castle was built around 1830 and underwent extensive renovation in 2003. It was originally constructed for John Keily, a former Member of Parliament, according to historical records.

What was paid

The headline price of about ₹538 crore refers to the recorded payment for the main house and up to an acre of adjoining land. The Irish Times reported that the registered figure does not cover the full 440-acre estate, meaning the couple’s total outlay is likely higher.

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The transaction was recorded in Ireland’s Property Price Register on August 17, 2026. The property was previously owned by investment-management firm co-founder Michael Alen-Buckley and his wife, Giancarla Alen-Buckley.

Zuckerberg family confirms purchase

A spokesperson for Zuckerberg, Brian Baker, confirmed the acquisition, saying that the family was “excited to continue caring for this historic home” and looked forward to spending time in Ireland.

The estate lies roughly 200 km from Meta’s European headquarters in Dublin. Meta employs about 1,500 people in Ireland, where several US technology companies maintain European operations.

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The purchase adds a major heritage property to Zuckerberg and Chan’s international real-estate portfolio. Its scale, riverfront setting and restored historic architecture have made it one of Ireland’s most closely watched luxury property transactions.

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Earlier reporting by The Irish Times had estimated the castle’s value at between €20 million and €30 million, before the official register revealed the higher price for the residence and a small portion of the grounds.