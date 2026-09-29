GIFT Nifty down 81 points; Honasa, Varmora, ITC, HCL Tech, IRFC, Tatas among top stocks in focus

Quarter results today: Companies like Ansal Properties & Infrastructure, Mysore Paper Mills, Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries, and Vipul will announce their results for the June 2026 quarter results today.

Tata Group Stocks: Tata Trusts, which holds a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, has proposed merging Tata Electronics Systems Solutions (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) with Tata Sons as part of a strategic reorganisation aimed at taking the company outside the regulatory framework applicable to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and core investment companies.

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Varmora Granito: The maker of ceramic and vitrified tiles is set to make it stock market debut on Tuesday, September 29 after the company raised a total of Rs 708 crore from its maiden stake sale between September 22-24 by selling its shares for Rs 148 apiece with a lot size of 101 equity shares. The issue was overall booked 1.60 times with more than 1.43 lakh applications.

Honasa Consumer: Peak XV Partners Investments VI, Sequoia Capital Global Growth Fund III, and Redwood Trust are cumulatively likely to sell a 2.73 per cent stake in the personal care company, with the offer size pegged at Rs 400 crore and the floor price set at Rs 450 per share, suggest some media reports citing sources.

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Cube Highways Trust: Seventy Second Investment Company LLC-FDI is likely to sell 4.50 crore units, representing a 3.35 per cent stake in the InvIT, with the offer size pegged at Rs 688.1 crore and the floor price set at Rs 153 per unit, suggested media reports citing sources.

HCL Technologies: The software business division, HCL Software, has announced its intent to acquire Robotiq.ai, a Croatia-based provider of an enterprise robotic process automation platform, to strengthen its enterprise agentic automation capabilities. The acquisition is expected to close in November 2026.

ITC: The FMCG major has completed the acquisition of a 100 per cent equity stake in Sproutlife Foods for Rs 645 crore by acquiring an additional 13,445 equity shares.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases: The gases player has secured a Rs 481 crore contract from BHEL for the design, engineering, supply, erection, testing, pre-commissioning, commissioning, trial runs, operation, operator training, demonstration of performance guarantees, supply of spares, and handover of a 1,200 TPD cryogenic Air Separation Unit (ASU) on a turnkey basis in Odisha.

Zydus Lifesciences: The USFDA conducted a cGMP inspection of the pharma company's manufacturing plant at SEZ II, Ahmedabad, from September 21 to 28, 2026, and concluded the inspection with one observation. There were no data-integrity-related observations.

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NCC: The infra and EPC company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a project worth Rs 1,076.71 crore from the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, for providing drinking water supply under the Multi Village Scheme on the Yeleru Reservoir for the Anakapalli segment in Anakapalli district.

Prasol Chemicals: The specialty chemical player reported a 151 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 61.02 crore, while revenue increased 36 per cent YoY to Rs 433.65 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026. Its operating profit more than doubled to Rs 90.4 crore with margins expanded sharply to 20.85 per cent for the reported quarter.

Vikram Solar: The solar energy player has secured a 400 MW module supply order from a reputed EPC player for a portfolio of decentralised solar projects being developed across multiple locations in Maharashtra. It will supply 620 Wp high-efficiency N-Type TOPCon G12R modules featuring glass-to-glass, bifacial technology and half-cut cells.

Clean Max Enviro Energy: The renewable energy solutions provider has raised Rs 2,500 crore through the issuance of green debt securities on a private placement basis. The NCD issuance was structured across five series with maturities between 2 years and 10 years and coupon rates ranging from 8.25 per cent to 8.76 per cent under a fixed rate structure.

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Power Mech Projects: The realty and EPC player has received a Rs 279 crore order from Telangana Power Generation Corporation for comprehensive operation and maintenance work at the Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS). The three-year contract covers mechanical, electrical, control and instrumentation, and upkeep work for the ash handling plants of Stage I and Stage II.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation: The state-run railway player IRFC has signed a Rs 4,200 crore term loan agreement with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to finance its renewable energy projects across Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Pidilite Industries: The adhesive company has entered into a strategic partnership with Hwaseung Chemical, a global leader in high-performance footwear adhesives, to introduce advanced South Korean bonding technologies to the Indian market. The collaboration will bring globally benchmarked adhesive systems to India’s footwear manufacturing ecosystem.

Landmark Cars: The car seller and distributor is adding a BYD facility in Noida and a Mahindra & Mahindra showroom at EM Bypass in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Rays of Belief: The recently listed niche healthcare player returned to black as it reported a net profit at Rs 2.79 crore against a net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the June 2026 quarter. Its revenue soared 136.3 per cent YoY to Rs 25.31 crore, while EBITDA expanded sharply by 900 per cent for the reported quarter. It also acquired City Pro Group as a step-down subsidiary.