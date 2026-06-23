LPG, CNG, PNG rates on June 23: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities

Fuel prices remain a key concern for households and transport users across India, with LPG, CNG and PNG rates being revised at regular intervals, despite the conflict in West Asia involving the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, which has now come to an end. The US has issued a 60-day general licence that authorises transactions related to the production, transportation and sale of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and petrochemicals.

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The announcement by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday came after "productive" diplomatic talks in Switzerland.

On Tuesday, Brent Crude is trading at $78.08 per barrel, whereas US West Texas Intermediate Crude is trading at $74.16 per barrel. The general licence would reduce India's import bill, ease domestic inflation and boost the profitability of state-backed oil marketing companies (OMCs) as India imports over 80% of its total crude requirements.

SEE WHY | India wants to make more at home. So why are imports still surging?

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 23

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 23

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

CNG prices across major cities on June 23

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 86 Chennai 96 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on June 22

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Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

Meanwhile, LPG supplies are being closely monitored amid prevailing geopolitical tensions, even though no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships. This is because India meets more than 40 per cent of its crude imports and 90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The government, however, continues to offer subsidies under schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), helping reduce the effective cost for eligible households. Under the scheme, over 10 crore low-income families have received gas connections.

While LPG remains the primary cooking fuel for many households, CNG and PNG are emerging as more stable and economic alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.