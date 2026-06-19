Reliance AGM 2026: RIL maintained refinery throughput amid West Asia conflict, says Anant Ambani

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) managed to maintain near-full refinery throughput and ensure energy supplies despite disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict, Director Anant Ambani said at the company's 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

According to Anant Ambani, agile logistics and diversified sourcing strategies helped the company navigate volatility in global crude and product markets.

Advertisement

"Agile logistics and sourcing helped maintain refinery throughput in March amid West Asia conflict," he said.

He added that despite higher freight costs, elevated insurance premiums and disruptions in physical trade flows, the company ensured operational continuity.

MUST READ: Reliance Intelligence is building a sovereign AI backbone in Jamnagar, says Akash Ambani

"Diversified sourcing ensured near full refinery throughput despite global crude and product market disruptions," Anant Ambani said.

RIL also stepped up domestic energy supplies during the crisis. According to him, the company increased LPG supply by nearly four times to support India's energy needs and redirected domestic gas to priority sectors during LNG supply disruptions triggered by the West Asia conflict.

On the upstream business, Anant Ambani highlighted the company's contribution to India's energy security.

Advertisement

"Gas production stood at nearly 26 mmscmd, around 30% of India's natural gas output, while oil production was about 18,000 barrels per day," he said.

He also pointed to strong momentum in the coal bed methane (CBM) business, driven by progress in multi-lateral wells.

MUST READ: Reliance AGM 2026 LIVE: Top highlights from RIL AGM - Jio IPO, AI roadmap, retail record, media growth and more

Looking ahead, Anant Ambani said Reliance remains focused on expanding its exploration and production portfolio.

"Continued pursuit of new opportunities in exploration and production (E&P)," he said, underscoring the company's commitment to strengthening India's energy ecosystem amid evolving global challenges.

MUST READ: Reliance AGM 2026: What Mukesh Ambani said as Jio turns 10 and crosses 524 million users