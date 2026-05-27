LPG, CNG, PNG rates today, May 27: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG rates today: Concerns about LPG, CNG and PNG pricing have persisted due to the multiple hikes in compressed natural gas rates in recent days. The latest increase, effective from Tuesday, May 26, raised CNG prices by ₹2 per kg. This marked the fourth hike in less than two weeks, with a total increase of ₹6 per kg since May 15. In Delhi, the current CNG rate is ₹83.09 per kg.

Advertisement

The latest hike follows earlier increases of ₹1 per kg on May 23 and May 17, and ₹2 per kg on May 15. Indraprastha Gas Limited has passed on the impact of higher global energy costs to consumers. Reports had indicated that the increases aim to ease margin pressure on oil companies without causing a major inflationary shock, although inflation is still expected to be affected.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on May 27

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on May 27

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

CNG prices across major cities on May 27

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 90 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 81 Chennai 91.50 Kolkata 93.50

Moreover, CNG in retailing in Noida and Ghaziabad at ₹91.70 per kg, while in Gurugram, it costs ₹88.12 per kg, according to IGL.

PNG prices across major cities on May 27

Advertisement

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

The repeated price rises have been due to the rising global energy costs, losses faced by oil companies, and worries about fuel availability. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged ministers and officials to urgently explore alternative energy sources. Meanwhile, a parliamentary panel questioned officials over reports of long queues and rationing at petrol pumps in some areas.

Energy prices rose globally after the US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28 and Tehran's retaliation, which effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz. This led to higher domestic fuel prices. The government had delayed energy price revisions, but the hikes were implemented 16 days after Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal concluded.

MUST READ | CNG prices hiked again! Rates hiked by ₹2 per kg, Delhi prices now stand at ₹83.09

Advertisement

At a Council of Ministers meeting lasting more than four hours, PM Modi called for a shift away from conventional energy sources and suggested biogas as a substitute for LPG used in cooking. Before the conflict, India sourced over 40 per cent of its crude oil imports and about 90 per cent of its LPG from the Middle East through the Strait of Hormuz.

Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture questioned Oil Ministry officials about reports of long queues and rationing of petrol and diesel at some pumps. Officials said the country has crude oil stocks sufficient for the next 78 days. They added that 13 Indian ships remain stranded in West Asia due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The government is working to prevent shortages but uncertainty remains over when the conflict will end.

DON'T MISS | CNG prices hiked again; Delhi rates rise to ₹81.09/kg amid global energy pressures

Some opposition members expressed concerns over shortages of petrol and LPG and criticised the Oil Ministry for not providing official data. They questioned why corrective steps were not taken earlier despite indications that the conflict in West Asia would continue. Opposition MPs also said officials should have planned in advance to reduce the impact of higher oil and fertiliser prices on common people.

