Tata Elxsi shares down 17% in six months: Is this Tata Group stock poised for recovery?

Shares of Tata Elxsi Ltd edged up 0.34 per cent to close at Rs 4,341.45 on Tuesday. At this level, the Tata Group stock has declined 17 per cent over the past six months.

Choice Institutional Equities said the company's transportation segment reported muted sequential growth in the March 2026 quarter (Q4 FY26), mainly due to slower ramp-ups.

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"However, strong multi-million-dollar deal wins across APAC (new-age OEM) and US mobility players provide medium-term growth visibility, with OEM mix rising to around 77 per cent. Management expects a 6–12-month ramp-up cycle, supporting gradual recovery," the brokerage stated.

Choice also highlighted weakness in the Healthcare & Life Sciences vertical due to delays in deal closures.

"Revenue declined 13.1 per cent QoQ CC due to delay in expected deal closures, though a couple of deals have closed in early Q1 FY27. Management indicated Q4 FY26 as the bottom, with recovery expected from Q1 and acceleration through FY27E," it noted.

The brokerage further said Tata Elxsi's investments in artificial intelligence-led capabilities are aiding operational efficiency.

"GenAI-led transformation driving productivity gains: Investments in DevStudio.ai, AI tool stacks, agent frameworks and secure sandbox environments are enabling enterprise-wide productivity improvements and execution efficiency," Choice added.

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The brokerage has maintained an 'Add' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5,070, indicating a potential upside of 16.78 per cent from Tuesday's closing level of Rs 4,341.45.

On the technical front, AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, said Tata Elxsi looked "slightly bearish" on daily charts.

"Tata Elxsi's stock is slightly bearish with strong resistance at Rs 4,394. A daily close below the support of Rs 4,311 could trigger a fall towards Rs 4,037 in the near term," he said.

Meanwhile, Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said the stock has support at Rs 4,200 and resistance at Rs 4,400.

"A decisive move above Rs 4,400 could push the stock towards a target of Rs 4,550, with the expected short-term trading range between Rs 4,200 and Rs 4,550," Patel stated.

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Tata Elxsi is a subsidiary of Tata Sons, a holding company of the Tata Group. It provides design and technology services across industries, including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare and transportation.

As of March 2026, promoters held a 43.90 per cent stake in the company.